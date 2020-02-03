We are now entering the second month of 2020 and I hope you are on track with any New Year’s resolutions you may have made. I sincerely hope one of those resolutions was to help our friends and neighbors in southern West Virginia by being a contributor to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. We are continuing to raise funds to reach our $900,000 goal and WE NEED YOUR HELP!
The funds raised allow United Way of Southern West Virginia to provide funding to the 40-plus nonprofit partner agencies in the southern West Virginia and Bluefield, Va., area that help the people in need in our communities every day. The United Way of Southern West Virginia also has taken on a number of initiatives on their own or through partnering with other entities to help our community, such as 2-1-1, Healthy Grandfamilies, Equal Footing Shoe Program, Anti-Hunger Campaign, Reading Programs, and Child Enrichment Programs. All the agency partners and the programs mentioned above address education, health and income challenges facing many of our friends and neighbors.
Let me tell you a little bit more about The United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Our vision
We envision our communities as a place where all people achieve their individual potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.
Our mission
We improve lives in southern West Virginia by focusing on the building blocks for a good quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We work every day to mobilize the caring power of the people and organizations that have the passion, expertise, and resources needed to make change.
Our strategy
We are a community of donors, volunteers, and partners who advocate for the health, education, and financial stability of our communities. We create opportunities and platforms for our partners to make an impact in these areas. We provide experiences for individual involvement and support for the causes that our community cares about.
Our goals
We believe healthy children, families, and workforce participants lead to stronger and more resilient communities.
1. Improve access to programs that focus on the mental and physical health of our southern West Virginia communities.
2. Decrease the number of children living with food insecurity from 25 percent to 15 percent.
3. Reduce the risk of our community health crisis caused by substance abuse disorders.
We believe education is essential to ending the cycle of poverty.
1. Decrease the number of children who cannot read at grade level ready by fourth grade from 69 percent to 59 percent by 2023 to improve high school graduation rates.
2. Break down barriers for learning to give every child an equal chance in the classroom.
We believe in creating financial stability through education, professional development, trade training, health care, and financial advocacy.
1. Encourage attainment of trade skills, enrollment in vocational schools, and/or awareness of higher education opportunities available to students in our service areas.
2. Help struggling families rebound after unexpected job loss.
3. Help individuals effectively manage their finances and obtain good jobs.
4. Continue to develop and increase awareness of our 2-1-1 hotline in order to provide better information and referral services for those in our region struggling with financial, health, or social challenges.
Whom we serve
We serve the communities of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, and McDowell counties, and the town of Bluefield, Va.
The United Way advantage
We provide conservation of manpower, greater participation in charitable giving, lowered costs of fundraising, cooperation among agencies and avoidance of effort duplication.
Now that you know a little bit more about The United Way of Southern West Virginia, won’t you please consider being a hand raiser and game changer to help our communities by supporting United Way? You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.