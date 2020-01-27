While the United Way of Southern West Virginia partners with more than 40 agencies throughout our region that provide much needed social services to our area, they also have recently taken on a number of very important Community Impact Initiatives on their own, such as 2-1-1.
2-1-1 is a national program, but relatively new to West Virginia, and the United Ways of West Virginia are proud to be leading the charge. 2-1-1 is a free information hotline for social and community services. Sometimes the world of social services including government and nongovernment programs can be confusing to navigate. That is where 2-1-1 comes in. Folks that dial 2-1-1 are connected to a compassionate, knowledgeable Information and Referral specialist. When you call 2-1-1, there is no need to identify yourself and any information provided will remain private and confidential. During business hours, the calls for southern West Virginia are routed to our United Way office and answered by Marsha, our information specialist. After hours, the calls are routed to First Choice Call Center, where they have access to our localized database of resources. We have resources for food pantries, senior services, home repairs, utility assistance, and much more. We want to make sure that we know of ALL programs and resources available to our neighbors in need! If your church, organization, civic group, or other entity offers some type of help to folks, please make sure we know about it so we can direct people to you.
Folks can send information about their programs to mshonk@unitedwayswv.org or call our office at 304-253-2111.
To see how 2-1-1 works in our area, please take note of some of the impact it is having in southern West Virginia with a real life example from Marsha about how patience, perseverance, diligence, and collaboration can pay off.
Marsha received a call in September 2018 from Donna in Summersville, who is 69 years old, lives alone, and is low income. Donna needed someone to do repairs on her home for free. Her problems were water coming in behind her wood stove and in the bathroom, her chimney leaks and the bricks are coming out of the wood stove that is set in the wall, her floors are caving in and the bathtub is cracked, unusable, and caving in. Marsha provided her numbers for NCAP and USDA Rural Housing. In October 2018, Marsha spoke with someone from Nicholas County Community Action about Donna’s plight and was told that NCCA does receive some FEMA funding which is primarily used for weatherization. Also in October 2018, Marsha called WV Flood Recovery to see if they could help. In early November 2018, Marsha attended a Motivational Interviewing Workshop where they went around the room and spoke about their jobs. Marsha told Donna’s story. Grace, a case manager with West Virginia Conference United Methodist Church and A New Vision With Hope, approached Marsha to say she was touched by Donna’s situation and wanted to help.
Throughout most of 2019, Grace and her crew worked on Donna’s situation. They purchased a small home for Donna. Grace first had Donna move out and Donna stayed with her sister. They cleared trash and trees from the property, prepped the land, and moved the home onto a different location on her property.
The Methodists bought her new appliances – refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer – as well as furniture throughout the house. They also bought her a pellet stove, built a porch, and repaired anything that needed repaired or fixed.
What an amazing success story that shows the power of collaboration and the dedication of Marsha to help the folks who call 2-1-1. Thanks, Marsha, for all you do for our community!
Remember, if you have a program that offers help to people, please contact United Way so you can be added to their resource list. More information about this important service to our community can be found on the United Way of Southern West Virginia website at https://unitedwayswv.org/wv-2-1-1-hotline.
Please be a hand raiser and a game changer and consider a contribution or pledge to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or mailing your contribution to United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.