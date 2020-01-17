Having the privilege of serving the citizens of West Virginia as Senate president for three years, and more importantly, as a lifelong Christian serving the Lord, I have sought to develop and cultivate a sincere respect and love of all humankind. I truly desire that every individual – regardless of circumstances – be safe, successful, and productive, with the freedom to pursue their own happiness. I want to honor and defend the right of every individual to live their best life in West Virginia.
Wherever I encounter instances that diminish the God-given value of any person, I am inspired to make the necessary changes that enable people to pursue the liberty and freedom of a fulfilling life. Any form of discrimination or prejudice against a child of God is a limiting factor upon the achievements of a nation, state, community, and individual.
From the beginning of the discussion on the specific proposal by Fairness West Virginia, I have been clear in my stance against any kind of discrimination. Hate has no place in West Virginia.
Well-meaning people on both sides of this issue have been pushing for quick decisions to either advance or discard the proposal by Fairness West Virginia to create the West Virginia Fairness Act. Yet, even a cursory review of the proposed legislation will reveal that it contains many complicated and complex elements that are deserving of thoughtful analysis. My effort as Senate president is directed toward respectfully listening and seeking to better understand the perspectives of each side on the issue.
As the president of the state Senate, my primary role is to lead the upper chamber and most deliberative body of the Legislature. Often, this involves presiding over the debate of topics that are controversial and emotional. I do not consider it my role to prevent the other 33 members of this body from vigorously hashing out any issue, sensitive or not. Only through open discussion and careful consideration can we effectively do our jobs.
Lately, I have been disappointed by both the advocates and the opponents of the West Virginia Fairness Act for rushing to publish press releases about their perception of my position on the bill. Frankly, my individual position on any bill before the Senate should be addressed by me, and by no other group. I have been in a listening and learning mode concerning this bill. Based on my review to this point, my personal opinion is the specific language of the proposed West Virginia Fairness Act does not have my individual support. In my view, this legislation must do more to allay the justifiable fears of good Christian people regarding the usurpation of their religious liberties. We must always protect our religious freedoms and the worth of every person. As with any proposal, the Senate will give thoughtful consideration to this concept.
I look forward to working through the rest of the session with the Senate to continue to move West Virginia forward.