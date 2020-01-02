The deadline for political campaigns to file their contributions and expenditures report for the quarter is fast approaching. As of the last filing period, we learned that one candidate for governor in 2020 had already loaned his campaign $325,500. Another candidate, $658,774.10. And still another, $91,100.
Together they put more than a million dollars into the race. In fact, it’s $1,075,374.10 if you’re counting, which I am. The median household income in West Virginia is $43,000. What this means is that these guys have already kicked in 25 years-worth of our families’ incomes trying to win the next election – and they’re just getting started.
The polite term that lobbyists and reporters use for this practice is “self-funding.” We West Virginia voters call it what it is: election-buying. And it is the single issue we hear about most on the campaign trail: “We need to stop auctioning off our statehouse.”
Most people – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – all agree that this is a shady practice. The only disagreement you’ll hear is from the wealthy few. They’re perfectly happy to keep this system – one that works only for them – intact. The consequences couldn’t be greater.
When Jim Justice first ran for governor, he argued that his ability to buy the 2016 election to the tune of more than 4 million dollars was a virtue. “Trust me,” he seemed to argue. “I won’t be loyal to those special interests.”
The truth is, self-funding doesn’t make you independent. It makes you unaccountable. At the end of the day, self-funders aren’t loyal to anyone but themselves – and usually a few of their buddies who also write big checks. They certainly aren’t loyal to the working people of our state.
Now Justice, untethered to the will of voters, has racked up a long list of self-serving victories. From his unpaid fines and taxes to his unwillingness to live in Charleston, from his helicopter rides across the mountains to the gall of designating the Greenbrier as an “opportunity zone” – a lack of loyalty to West Virginians has been the defining trait of his tenure. Worst of all was the $60 million in tax cuts he delivered to his fellow coal operators last year, when for the same dollars, he could have funded the veterans nursing home in Beckley and started a state Black Lung Pension Fund for miners.
In a representative democracy, you shouldn’t be able to buy a seat. And you shouldn’t have to be rich to run and have a fighting chance.
So, what do we do? The policy solutions are simple. Publicly funded elections. Lower campaign donation limits. And a cap on what someone can put into their own campaign (even passing a constitutional amendment to do it).
But in order to have the power to write these new rules, we first must win elections under the old rules that are rigged against us. That won’t be easy, but we can do it. More than 500 County Captains, Constituency Captains, candidates, super volunteers and staff members from the WV Can’t Wait movement are working day and night, right now, to make it happen.
To raise enough money to compete with these self-funders, our campaign volunteers have organized 157 Town Halls, where folks are asked to give what they can. Eleven months out from the general election, these donations from working class West Virginians have broken the record for the most small donations contributed to any West Virginia governor’s race – ever. We have outraised every one of our millionaire and billionaire opponents, combined. And you know what? We haven’t taken a dime in corporate PAC money.
But it’s not just these small donations that matter, it’s relationships. Thirty hours of our candidate’s 80-hour work week, each week, are reserved for one-to-one conversations with any West Virginian who wants to hop on the phone. (Want to set up a phone call with Stephen Smith? Just email him at Stephen@wvcantwait.com and he’ll get it on the books—really). Through those conversations we’ve built over 90 field teams, organized 63 candidates to run together and refused corporate PAC money, and we are releasing a comprehensive 32-part platform that was created through literally thousands of conversations with West Virginians in every single county.
This is what our government can be. We can have a state government that works for all of us, with all of us. But we can’t get there alone. And that is the point.
Never in our proud history have we won the kind of change our state desperately needs because of a wealthy politician. It’s always been us, together.
And if we raise enough small donations, if we talk to enough of our neighbors and invite them to join us, we can win. And we can change this rigged system for good.
Katey Lauer is campaign manager for Stephen Smith’s gubernatorial campaign.