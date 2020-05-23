Mecot Camara was an all-American boy. Raised in Hinton in Summers County, he was the son of an immigrant father from the Philippines, and an American mother. Mecot’s father, Dr. Prudencio Camara, settled his family in Hinton in 1963 where he established a medical practice, eventually becoming chief of staff at Summers County Hospital. Dr. Camara is the doctor that brought me into this world, his first baby delivery, even though he was not an OBGYN. (Such is the life of a small town doctor.) He also served on the Summers County Board of Education, and was selected as an Elks Club Man of the Year.
Dr. Camara is a great American immigrant success story. One of 16 children, he came to America looking for a better life for his family. He worked hard and pursued the American dream. He found it.
The family became Americans, not hyphenated Americans. They were active volunteers in community and church service, generous with their time and resources. They became pillars of the community. Threase, Mecot and Elisa were their children. They attended the local public schools, were well liked and involved in many activities. They were typical American kids.
Mecot loved to hunt and fish, and he loved playing football and baseball. He was a great friend, teammate and leader. He loved this country. Upon graduating from high school, Mecot enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. His family and community were incredibly proud.
In the fall of 1983, Sgt. Mecot Camara was one of 241 American servicemen killed, along with 56 French soldiers, in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber from Islamic Jihad, later known as Hezbollah. He left behind a young widow, and a son living in Mercer County that bears his name. He gave his life for the country he loved. His family, friends and community miss him dearly.
“American Brother,” written by Elisa Camara, describes the life and service of her brother. It is also a moving tribute to all who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Elisa has also written the Patriot Pup children’s patriotic book series, as well as organizing the nonprofit American Brother Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting military families with scholarships, and preserving their stories.
The story of Mecot Camara is similar to others who have been told throughout our history – from our earliest days – when a small group of revolutionaries stood up to an Empire, through a Civil War, World Wars, battles against fascism, communism, tyrants and dictators, to our struggles today against violent Islamic extremists.
Each time a threat has risen against us, Americans have responded. Because of that courage to fight, and even die, the United States of America endures.
So, this weekend as we enjoy our families and fire up the grill, let’s pause for a moment to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep the torch of liberty burning brightly for all Americans.
Happy Memorial Day, and God bless the USA!
John David O’Neal is a Hinton native, and formerly served in the West Virginia Legislature, representing Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe counties. He currently serves as the executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County.