Right now I want two things, for this to be over with and for things to go back to normal just like they were before. My guess is that you feel the same way. As the Rolling Stones lyrics go, “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, well, you might find, you get what you need.”
So far here in Raleigh County, we have been spared the worst of the pandemic that has crippled and killed a larger number of people, countries, some states and cities. I am grateful for that. This time, our rural and isolated population has helped, along as has the good actions of most people by following instructions to stay home and away from others. It has been and it continues to be hard. It is hurting businesses and families to not have normal routine and income. In addition, it placed a huge physical and mental burden on front line employees of our health care system and other essential services including first responders and grocery store employees. We all owe them a debt of gratitude that should not be forgotten when some normality returns.
It feels like this has been going on forever. The reality is it has only been a month. It was just March 13th that schools were closed and then March 16 that the first executive order was issued shutting some nonessential services and business. While it feels like months, it has been only weeks. Most of us still have plenty of toilet paper to spare.
What most don’t have is a sense of what things look like next and when. We are transitioning out of crisis mode into a strange state of suspension waiting for an indication that the worst is over and we can begin to move on. As much as we would like to think it, if we are at the halfway point, then we are barely there and, more realistically, if you listen to the experts not the naysayers, we are still in the second quarter and have a ways to go.
We need to recognize that all of this will come to an end, but that end will be the beginning of a new normal. Right now we can’t cure or fix COVID-19, and the threat of increased viral spread increases with activity and increased human contact and interaction. Which in turn results in more illness and death and threatens to restart the clock on isolation and closures. This is a new reality that will be with us that wasn’t there more than a month ago.
The way we do all the things we did before, such as gather in groups for work and for pleasure, worship or sports, shop and eat out, conduct business, see a doctor, dentist or other healthcare provider, run our schools and higher education facilities, will all be different. Changes will have to be made to allow for screening for illness, social distancing and sanitation all to reduce the chances of viral transmission. We are still figuring out what and how that looks and need to be able to do these things before we can resume these and other daily activities safely.
A month ago if you told me that I would no longer shake hands and wear a covering over my face and nose if I had to interact with someone up close in public space, I would have said you were crazy. If you tell me now we won’t be doing just that at least 3 maybe 6 months or longer from now, I say you are crazy. The same way I would have said before 9/11 you are crazy if you think before getting on an airplane you would have to take off your shoes and go through a metal detector.
This is a new normal and the next phase of this journey is figuring what that normal looks and acts like. We need to be thoughtful and deliberate in how we go about this next phase of a new normal or all the physical and economic pain and suffering we have endured will be for nought and begin anew.
Mick Bates represents Raleigh County in the House of Delegates.