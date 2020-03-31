United Way of Southern West Virginia has established the Community Response & Recovery Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As new challenges unfold daily, it is the goal of United Way of Southern WV to remain our community’s resource of resources.
This fund will help sustain and expand our WV 2-1-1 efforts, support our partner agencies and apply community response to the COVID –19 crisis affecting those in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties in West Virginia as well as the town of Bluefield, VA.
Megan Legursky, executive director, explained, “We have been working to adapt to the daily changes in our southern West Virginia community. This is an unprecedented time for everyone. It is our goal to be a vessel for communication, connections, and resources. We want to try and uncover gaps in service and identify needs in our area. Establishing the Community Response & Recovery Fund is a way to allow those with the capacity to give, to give in confidence. This pandemic will create severe challenges for those who we serve and partner with regularly. On top of those organizations and individuals, we want to try and prepare to serve many who have never experienced such hard times.”
There are easy ways to give:
Donate directly via our PayPal link at https://www.paypal.me/unitedwayswvcovid19
Visit and donate on our website at www.unitedwayswv.org
Mail a check to United Way of SWV PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801
Donations and volunteerism are critical during this time. Keep in mind that WV 2-1-1 is ready to help people facing difficulties. Our referral specialists can help connect individuals with the resources they need. Those seeking help should dial 2-1-1 or visit WV211.org.
Another way you can help is to support the Masks4WV donation drive which is an initiative undertaken by all the United Ways in West Virginia to help with the critical shortage of medical supplies that are needed by our front-line medical providers in all our communities.
In order to support these health care providers and support staff, the United Way of Southern WV has organized centralized drop-off locations for face masks made at home by caring West Virginians.
Face masks donated to these locations must be clean, new, and made out of 100 percent cotton fabric. Elastic for the ear loops should be rope elastic or beading cord elastic; 1/8-inch flat elastic may also be used. At this time, we are only able to collect completed masks, not materials.
A YouTube video entitled “How to Make a Face Mask by Lorrie Nunemaker” can be viewed for instructions on sewing a mask. You may also visit www.craftpassion.com/face-mask-sewing-pattern/ if you prefer typed-out instructions.
These are drop-off locations that are accepting masks (updated frequently – last update 3/26/2020 at 10:20am):
● United Way of Southern West Virginia (110 Croft St. Beckley, WV) – Collection bin is located on the front porch. This bin is specifically for masks to be donated to the Beckley VA Medical Center.
● Summers County ARH (15 Summers Hospital Road Hinton, WV 25951) – Collection bin located under the covered walk between the Rural Health Clinic and the Summers County ARH ER entry.
● Plateau Medical Center (430 Main St, Oak Hill, WV, 25901) – Bin location TBD (please check back soon)
If you are a health care provider in need of masks and would like to be listed as a collection point, we would be glad to partner with you and attempt to start up a drive at your location. Please e-mail ccowley@unitedwayswv.org if you would like to be added as a collection site.
During this time of unprecedented uncertainty, we all need to work together by being strong, following the guidelines established by our elected leaders, remembering our neighbors who might need assistance, and doing all we can to take care of ourselves and our communities.
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s United Way Campaign chair.