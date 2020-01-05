Can you believe it, 2020! How time does fly. I hope everyone had a joyous holiday season and got to spend quality time with family and friends. I certainly appreciated the time I got to spend with my children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. However, we all know that not everyone in our communities is blessed with a joyous holiday season because the great need in our community doesn’t take a holiday break. We still have so many neighbors in our community who desperately need a hand up. Many adults and children didn’t have a warm place to sleep or food to meet their basic needs this holiday season. These are the reasons the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their partner agencies are so important to our communities. They provide support or assistance to find support for those in our community who may need a hand up.
In addition to the initiatives spearheaded by the United Way, such as 2-1-1, Healthy Grandfamilies, Equal Footing, Anti-Hunger, reading programs, and Child Enrichment programs, we are blessed in our communities to partner with so many wonderful agencies that work hard to fight hunger, homelessness, medical and mental health issues, and other social issues facing us daily. Supporting and being a part of the United Way of Southern West Virginia allows you to get involved with these issues that are important to you and all of us. We are happy to partner with 41 nonprofit agencies that every day work hard to address education, health, and income challenges facing many of our friends and neighbors. As we start this new year, I am very thankful for these partner agencies that the United Way of Southern West Virginia works with to provide assistance for the adults and children in our communities who need a hand up.
Beckley Dream Center
Beckley Health Right
Big Creek People in Action
Bland Ministry Center
Brian’s Safehouse
Carpenter’s Corner
Catholic Charities of West Virginia
Center for Christian Action
Child Protect of Mercer County
Children’s Home Society
Chuck Mathena Center
Coda Mountain Academy Inc.
Community Connections, Inc.
Family Refuge Center
Fayette County FRN
Fayette County 4H
Food for Body & Soul
Friends R Fun Child Development Center
Gabriel Project of West Virginia
High Rocks Educational Corporation
Hospice of Southern West Virginia
Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center
Lillian James Learning Center
Mercer County 4H Leaders
Mercer County Civil Air Patrol
Mercer County Fellowship Home
Nicholas County Family Resource Network
New River Health
Open Hand Ministries
Rainelle Medical Center
Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Raleigh County Community Action Association
Raleigh County Family Resource Center
REACHH Family Resource Center
Recovery Point of Huntington, Inc.
Southern Appalachian Labor School
Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc.
Stop the Hurt
Summers County 4H Leaders Association
Summers County Council on Aging Inc.
The Salvation Army
Wade Center
WISE
Wyoming County 4H Leaders
As we begin this new year, please think about how you can be a hand raiser and a game changer in our community by supporting the United Way of Southern West Virginia to allow them to keep helping those in need in our community as well as providing support to the many partner agencies they help support. No amount is too small. Every dollar given is used thoughtfully to help change lives in our communities. Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by making your contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
As we start this new year, let’s work together to help United Way of Southern West Virginia meet our campaign goal of $900,000 to allow us to continue to help meet the needs of those in our community and truly make this a Happy New Year!
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.