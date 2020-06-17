For the past few weeks, I purposefully have not written anything about the reinvigoration of our community’s and America’s demands for social justice, racial equality, and the end to police brutality for Black Americans. I felt that other voices that are too often silenced – especially those of black, brown, and indigenous people – should be at the forefront right now.
Then a colleague reminded me that silence might be interpreted as complicity. We will not be complicit in injustice and brutality. We will no longer be silent.
We at Carnegie Hall are proud of our community for its peaceful and moving display of solidarity and commitment to equal rights and equal justice. Last week’s protest in Lewisburg brought out hundreds of people of all ages to stand against racial injustice and to renew the demand that all people must be treated equally under the law and by those charged with enforcing our laws.
We stand in solidarity with our community in the fight for equal treatment and equal rights. We will continue our efforts to represent our community and our country on our stage, in our galleries, and in our educational programs in the Hall and throughout the region. We will work to end the systemic racism that continues to devastate communities across the U.S.
This is our mission: Carnegie Hall, Inc. is committed to cultivating an appreciation for creativity and excellence in the arts. In partnership with the community, Carnegie Hall presents a broad and diverse range of programs that engage, entertain and educate people of all ages and backgrounds and works to preserve the historic significance of the Hall.
We commit to doing our best to fulfill this mission – to engage and present and represent all members of our community. We commit to listening to new ideas and making room for new actions that would allow us to play a larger role in eradicating racism, injustice and brutality. We commit to celebrating the dignity and value of every person through performing arts, visual arts and education.
If you have ideas about how we could better fulfill our mission and do more to contribute to the fight for justice and equality, please email me at sara@carnegiehallwv.org.
Sara M. Crickenberger is President and CEO of Carnegie Hall, Inc.