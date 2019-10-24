The October 14 editorial (“Virginia has a new name for convicted felons” by The Bluefield Daily Telegraph) shaming Virginia Govern Ralph Northam’s initiative to reintegrate convicted offenders into society is a sad read for these divisive times.
The editorial is full of anger and labels and encourages us to be morally outraged at Northam’s supposed political correctness. That’s an easy thing to be; morally outraged about murderers, molesters and rapists, that is. And it – the outrage – feels good. But it is also ill considered, short sighted and ultimately harmful. And it illustrates that we don’t know how to think about the criminal justice system.
We send people to prison for four reasons.
First, there is punishment. Someone hurts us, and we want them to know how we feel, how we have been hurt. So we punish them. Then, there is the idea of justice. This includes simple fairness; an eye for an eye. Justice sometimes requires us to recognize that some criminal acts are so horrific we must make a statement about them. The execution of Timothy McVey was a statement about the horrors of terrorism, especially coming from one of our own.
We also send people to prison to keep us safe from them. They are intent on hurting others, we cannot convince them to stop, so we put them where they cannot hurt us. Finally, we send people to prison to reform them. Someone is unable to live in society, but we determine that, with time and intervention, that person can someday contribute in a positive way, maybe even make amends for past acts. These are the people Northam designates as “returning citizens.”
A good starting point for policy regarding returning offenders is to consider what we want from them. Start with the end in mind. Do we want them working? Paying taxes? Participating in society? Demonstrating good citizenship? Research indicates that recidivism is greatly reduced when ex-offenders are working and participating in society. If this is what we want, then Northam’s “returning citizen” label may simply be stating our expectations.
Many offenders, especially long-term ones, return to society with few skills and supports. The world has changed. Family has faded away; they have no money. They need to work, but many jobs are not available to them (sometimes for purely political and punitive reasons). They have to juggle low wage jobs with reporting and supervision obligations, probably also treatment meetings. The returning offender lives in a house of cards.
If we determine someone should be released from prison, we need them to succeed. To do that, they need housing, driver licenses and educational opportunities. They also need a second chance. None of this is coddling or political correctness. Let’s say it out loud: Some people need to be in prison. They have bad intentions, we do not know how to help them and we deserve to live without fear. And some need to be under supervision. Maybe they can live free, but they bear watching.
Regarding the returning citizens, however, our efforts are better spent ensuring the second chances are successful than on fanning the flames of our moral outrage. Moral outrage in the absence of action is a waste of time and it is hypocrisy.
It is a truth about life and human nature that nothing is ever really personal. These days, we are all full of anger and outrage. It is who we are, and our labels for returning offenders say more about us than them. Five times, we were reminded that we are considering “murderers, molesters and rapists.” Don’t forget the outrage.
Forgiveness and redemption are hard things. Anger and outrage are easier, and more entertaining. They don’t require us to think or to change. It is easier to stick a label on a person than it is to understand them. But this hatefulness benefits one. It keeps no one safe. If we restrict voting and other duties of responsible citizenship, we risk disenfranchising segments of our society. We are creating a hate-based caste system. We don’t need this. We are better than this.
It is easy to be angry. Those of us living in opioid country know this better than anyone. We are, almost all, living with crushed hearts and broken dreams. But none of us are benefitted by the moral outrage. It may be understandable, but it is ultimately destructive. This battle – this war on crime – is unique in that our enemy is also our brother. The person we lock up today will live beside us someday.
Shawn Cook, a native West Virginian who calls Fayetteville home, is an educator working with adult students in correctional centers, domestic violence shelters, halfway houses and homeless shelters.