Today marks the 10th. anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion and tragedy. For me and many, April 5th will never be just another day. While the passing of time makes all burdens somewhat easier to bear, each anniversary brings back old pains anew.
Last Sunday I took a drive down Coal River for the first time in 10 years. I’ve thought about doing it many times but talked myself out of it. I wasn’t ready and it didn’t feel right until just a week ago. It was a bright and warm spring day but a sad and sorrowful drive. Along the way we passed some of the best and worst of West Virginia. On the road, my family and I listened to one of the best from West Virginia. Just this Friday, on the eve of the eve of UBB, Mr. Bill Withers passed at the age of 81. His legacy lives on in his music. His voice and the songs “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me” will forever be linked in my mind to that period of time when the eyes of the nation and world were upon us. His words were invoked at the national remembrance at the Armory following the disaster and sung at the first year anniversary service in the First Christian Church.
On our drive we passed by the old and the new Marsh Fork Elementary schools. We followed the river and rail beyond the still maintained makeshift roadside “Black Hat” memorial, the abandoned mine gate at Performance Coal and to the Memorial at Whitesville to sit awhile and think.
Today, also Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week when so many of us face being away from our church families, take some time to sit and think. When you do, think about these things.
West Virginians are at our best when we are faced with the worst. When I look back at this dark day and the days and weeks that followed UBB, I remember the sadness but also the strong sense of togetherness we shared. Out of the horror and tragedy, from loss and darkness, a whole community came together to support and care for each other and lean on each other.
This community is again in the midst of a difficult time. One, we are sharing again in a different way with the nation and world. As you remember UBB today, take strength from our collective experience 10 years past and know that we can lean on each other again even though we are apart. We got through that terrible time then and we will get through this terrible time now as well.
Remember April 5th. No matter what. Never just another day in Raleigh County. We honor 29 souls lost and we honor the contribution of all that have given their lives to “cut the coal” to build and power our state and nation. Let us remember that what is remembered lives on, and let them find rest from their labors, for their good deeds go with them.
Mick Bates represents Raleigh County in the House of Delegates.