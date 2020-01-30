Monday, January 27 marked the 20th day of the 60-day West Virginia legislative session. And, as we move full steam ahead into the introduction of bills and related committee work, it is an opportune time to share the WV Democrats Legislative Platform for 2020, a platform we’re calling West Virginians First. I was proud to be a member of the House team that wrote this platform in collaboration with Senate members and I am proud to share the details of our unified plan.
The West Virginians First platform is our pledge to work throughout the 2020 session toward three essential goals: to make WV a place where working families can thrive, not just survive; to make WV a destination state, not a departure state; and to support all West Virginians, from students to seniors.
These goals have been established based on our agreed tenet that it is time to put the people first, ahead of corporations and millionaires. As each bill comes before us this session, we have vowed to ask, “How does this support West Virginians?” That question will guide the work we do between now and March 7, 2020.
Yet, we are as cautious of buzz words and slogans as our constituents, so our platform doesn’t stop with that simple question. We have penned a three-part plan to ensure the people who live and work in West Virginia remain central to our work. We have united around renewing opportunity, rebuilding our state, and restoring healthy communities.
Our legislative strength will be brought to bear on the following tangible initiatives. We will work to create pathways to education that include vocational curriculum at the middle school level, a reintroduction of the Stay in the State Act and Promise for All, and retraining for displaced coal miners. We will support small businesses and entrepreneurs (as opposed to large corporations and out-of-state interests) through tax credits and incentives, tourism development and by backing non-discrimination efforts.
We want to rebuild our state’s infrastructure through the funding of secondary road maintenance and broadband expansion. We will fight to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean water. And, we will develop actionable plans to recruit, retain and support first responders.
Finally, we will keep our eye trained on our communities by protecting and caring for children and other vulnerable populations. To that end we plan to implement adverse childhood experience (ACE) screenings, increase funding for Drug-Free Mother Baby programs, and fund after-school and summer programs to support prevention efforts.
Our plan also includes instituting a cap on insulin copays, protecting coverage for preexisting conditions, establishing an opioid surcharge to fund treatment and recovery, and reducing the overall tax burden for our citizens.
We have a busy month ahead of ourselves but know I and my colleagues are committed to the important work outlined in our West Virginians First platform. If at any time voters find us straying from this position, we hope you will pick up the phone and make your voice heard.
Though, I believe I speak for all of us when I say this platform is the true heart of your West Virginia Democratic representatives and we are resolute.
Cindy Lavender-Bowe, a Democrat, represents the 42nd District in the House of Delegates. She lives in Greenbrier County.