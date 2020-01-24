Senator Mitch Carmichael said on “Legislature Today” that the most important marker of West Virginia’s economic status is that the “labor force participation rate” in WV is the lowest in the nation. The people who are eligible to work in the state do so at a 52 percent rate. Senator Carmichael blames this low rate on West Virginia’s lack of workers with the skills to meet today’s job market needs.
Senator Carmichael is just plain wrong.
In 2016, the West Virginia Legislature repealed the “prevailing wage” standards which paid construction workers a wage equal to their skill sets. A construction worker spends a lifetime acquiring knowledge of best practices, contacts, cost analysis of projects, site planning, etc. to become proficient at a profession. “Prevailing wage” respected those skilled individuals, by paying a working class citizen living wages whenever that construction worker was employed by the great state of West Virginia. Senator Carmichael voted to repeal “prevailing wage” which overrode Governor Tomblin’s veto. Its hard to feed your family, Senator Carmichael, when the state devalues your profession.
I took the repeal of prevailing wage as a personal insult. My father was a construction worker, from a long line of West Virginia construction workers. His business was called V&M Construction LLC. I still carry his business card in my wallet in his memory. He was a skilled mason, carpenter, welder, roofer, plumber, plasterer, concrete finisher, etc. These are not skills you pick up over night. When my father had a job employed by the state, life around our house was a little easier. Mom and dad had an easier time paying the bills because he had a living wage he could count on. Dad died in 2011, long before he would’ve had to witness the tragedy of the state Legislature repealing “prevailing wage.”
When the State Legislature was discussing repealing “prevailing wage,” its was warned that a repeal would only lead to out-of-state corporations winning contracts over West Virginia workers and that no money would be saved by the repeal. Over time, we have seen those warnings come true. According to a study by the University of Missouri, the repeal of the prevailing wage had no meaningful impact on savings, and harmed construction workers.
Senator Carmichael is wrong. Many West Virginians do have the skills to succeed in today’s economy, he just has to treat, respect and pay them like the skilled professionals they are. Reinstating the “prevailing wage” would make West Virginia construction companies competitive again, as the skilled laborers they hire would already live here and would not need room and board. Those workers would take more pride in their projects as they would be working for the benefit of their own communities, and paying taxes here.
Senator Carmichael doesn’t want to hear it, but there is a solution that would drive West Virginia’s labor force participation rate up and help to make life a little easier for skilled laborers in our state. The West Virginia State Legislature needs to reinstate “prevailing wage.” My search for a bill to reinstate “prevailing wage” in the current Legislature found nothing. No senator or delegate has created a bill to reinstate “prevailing wage.” If Governor Justice was going to reinstate “prevailing wage,” he has had three years to get it done. West Virginia needs new leadership interested in helping the working class. West Virginia needs more leaders who put the working class first.
There is one candidate for governor who has a plan to reinstate “prevailing wage.” You don’t have to call him and ask, you can read about it online in his “Fix the Roads!” plan. There is one candidate who has a plan to respect all working class people, by paying living wages. You can read about it peoples platform online. There is one candidate who has a plan to pay for valuing the working class by having wealthy citizens pay their fair share. That, too, is online.
That one candidate is Stephen Noble Smith, and he has a whole host of plans for you to read about. These policy plans are just of few of the 30 that the “West Virginia Can’t Wait” team has put together. Each plan was made by the individuals most impacted by that issue.
Smith and the “West Virginia Can’t Wait” team have the campaign that values the working class of West Virginia, and already has plans to do it.
Roger Vannoy resides in Lewisburg.