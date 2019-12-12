Between now and Election Day 2020, we need to evaluate, reflect and assess what constitutes patriotism in our country. The leadership we have now seems to be thumbing their noses at Congress and even more so at the very fabric of our Constitution.
I’m thinking maybe we, as children, should have been taught, and as adults should be teaching our children, to recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States with our hands over hearts rather than pledge allegiance to the flag and to the republic for which it stands.
We can wrap ourselves in Old Glory, protest the burning of it, even call for laws that forbid the burning of it, but without our Constitution, the flag means nothing. It is just another icon, a bumper sticker, or a lapel pin, if you will. We need to wrap ourselves in the Constitution that contributed to the forming of that flag.
The same body of leaders who are crying foul play now are also the same ones who denied a sitting president the right to have his Supreme Court nominee be examined and heard; his constitutional right. And so it seems that a majority of the people agreed and thought it justified to deny a sitting president this right for no good reason, no legitimate reason, no constitutional reason.
Without the Constitution of the United States, the Star Spangled Banner is just an iconic anthem written by Francis Scott Key. And this is the reason why certain team players of an NFL team knelt on one knee rather than stand for the anthem during the playing of it. Critical thinking tells me their kneeling gesture showed more patriotism rather than stand for an anthem without our Constitution.
If we do not stand for this great document, I fear that our government for the people, by the people and of the people will be found wearing the emperor’s new clothes.
In grade school, I was taught and had to recite by memory (however rusty now) the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States:
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Wrap yourselves up in that and maybe you will understand more of what patriotism is about in our country. Even the statue of Liberty has no meaning without our Constitution. It’s just another statue, another icon.
Our garment is the Constitution of the United States – not the flag, not a statue, not an anthem. The less we understand this, the more naked we will be found. My take on it is if you don’t want to live under our Constitution then by all means move to another country.
And one last thing before that vote is cast: Ask yourselves how you would want America to be seen – as a country to be looked up to and respected or ridiculed and chided? And who is the best representative of the United States?
Thank you for this opportunity to express my concerns. It’s not what is being said, but more what is not being said that bothers me. And this needed to be said.