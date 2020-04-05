I teach 11th and 12th grade students. My day is much different from an elementary teacher’s day, but in some ways they are the same. I’m not tying shoes, opening milks, ensuring there’s a straight line in the hallway, or singing cute songs with my kids. Those are all things I do not have the patience for. That’s why I often say, and truly believe, that elementary school teachers have superpowers.
In my classroom, crayons are replaced with blue ink pens or Ticonderoga Pencils. AR books are replaced with primary and secondary sources with a DBQ to follow. The Magic School Bus is replaced with CNN10 Daily News for Students and those Carl Asuz puns that my kids literally groan over. (I really miss hearing them complain about those puns, by the way).
You see, I get kids when they are almost not kids anymore. Elementary school teachers get them at a magical point in their lives when they are new to school, new to this world, and at the beginning of their childhood. I get kids at another magical point in their lives when they are in the twilight of their childhood. They are not excited for little league baseball or birthday party sleepovers. They are excited for homecoming, prom and graduation. They are fearful of the SAT and the FAFSA. The big decision of what they will do after high school looms before them. They are experiencing first loves and first heartbreaks. Many are rushing to their part-time job as soon as they leave my room.
Like an elementary school teacher, I still get hugs, laughter, tears, triumphs, tragedies and all the things in between with my students. But instead of seeing them enter the nest, I watch them leave the nest. The time at the end of the year is so precious and valuable. It’s a time when you are able to connect with your students. You can talk about their hopes and fears for the future, their struggles and victories in the present, and the path that they walked to get here in the first place. These last couple months of school are when teachers and students alike can collectively take a deep breath, let their hair down just a little, and talk to one another. It’s an especially important time for high school teachers because we use this time to talk with and listen to our kids, prep them for what big milestones are headed their way, encourage and uplift them, and get to know them as a person. This is the time where we watch as they close the chapter of childhood and open the chapter of young adulthood. This is the time when we watch them leave the nest and take their first flights.
I feel robbed of this time. This most precious and tender time of the year – of their young lives – and we are robbed of it. This circumstance wasn’t foreseeable and isn’t fair, and while I know that it’s necessary and crucial to spend this time away from them, I still feel as if it were stolen from me.
Every high school teacher feels this way. These feelings aren’t exclusive to me. We are all grappling with our own emotions of not seeing our kids and the uncertainty of this whole situation. In a normal year, we know summer break is coming. It’s routine; we prepare to leave our kids and they prepare to leave us. It’s definite.
There is no definite in this situation. Only indefinite. We have not had closure with our kids and the thought of not getting the chance to have closure weighs heavily on every high school teacher’s soul – especially if we teach seniors.
I walked around my classroom yesterday. My desk and my kids’ desks were just as we left them nearly three weeks ago, but the room was empty and the silence was deafening. I hope that we can safely see our kids again soon, but if we can’t, I hope they know that we miss them.
Tega Toney is a teacher at Oak Hill High School, vice president of AFT-West Virginia and president of AFT-Fayette.