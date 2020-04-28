After the 2016 flood, there were two responses. One response was led by Big Jim, Woody and the Good Old Boys in Charleston. They got more than $147 million in federal cash and famously frittered it away on consultants and a fancy conference. Three years later, most of the money was unspent and families were unhelped. The other response was led by local citizens, churches, and community organizations. They built more homes with less money, and an awful lot faster.
Now we have a new crisis, and the same old story.
While wealthy companies threaten to close hospitals and lay-off essential frontline workers, women surviving paycheck to paycheck are volunteering to sew masks from home, for free. While off-shore cruiselines get bailed out, food bank volunteers are pitching in on extra shifts.
The people with the least always give the most. That’s why they should run the government.
This June 9th, we have a choice to make. We can decide to have a government of, by and for the people who are pitching in during this crisis. Or we can choose a government run by the same old people who are profiteering.
There are more than 90 candidates running for office in West Virginia who think this choice is simple. We call ourselves West Virginia Can’t Wait. Each of us has promised not to take corporate PAC money. We don’t take money from the Big Pharma executives driving up prices during the crisis, or the Big Energy executives who are refusing to protect miners and gas workers. We’ve pledged never to cross a picket line and never to hide from a debate.
We are also pitching in.
When the virus hit, we put up a coronavirus resource website before the state. While the governor was telling folks to go to Bob Evans, we were holding virtual town halls and releasing an economic relief plan that calls for a moratorium on evictions and shutoffs, paid sick days, vote by mail, hazard pay, telehealth, and more. We’ve created a half dozen how-to’s – from how to file for unemployment to how to blow the whistle in an unsafe workplace – and every week we host more than a dozen online conversations with nurses, small business owners, mask-makers, and other frontline workers who are pitching in.
Most important, we started to pour all our extra time and effort into volunteering.
In just the last 3 weeks, we’ve recruited, supplied, and trained 305 volunteer “neighborhood captains” to serve as a crisis response team during the pandemic. Each neighborhood captain is responsible for checking in on 100 of their neighbors every week, making sure folks have information about where to get food, medicine, unemployment benefits, and whatever else they need to stay safe in place.
In Raleigh County, one of our neighborhood captains connected someone with the local electric company to renegotiate her electric rates.
In Kanawha County, another neighborhood captain has quickly developed a pen pal relationship with a neighbor that realized they had more in common than they thought.
We get lots of questions about how to vote from home, how to access food, and how to apply for relief – and we’re able to refer back to the resources on our website (wvcantwait.com/coronavirus) or simply talk folks through it. Other times, people want to know if there’s anything they can do if they’re scared to go to work due to unsafe conditions. There is: call the WV OSHA office at 304.347.5937. Leave a message. They’ll call you back. You can report anonymously.
Often, folks are just glad to have someone to talk to.
There is nothing radical about West Virginians checking in on each other. It’s in our blood. Now we must take that spirit to the ballot box.
We have never had a government where the people who work the hardest and sacrifice the most are also the people writing the laws. We’ve never had a government run by the people who are pitching in instead of profiteering. Now, we can.
That is exactly the government we will need. We are staring down an economic crisis unlike anything since the Great Depression. We will need bold, New Deal-era solutions and leadership that comes from the bottom-up. That means we need you.
Vote safely. Vote from home. Vote now. West Virginia can’t wait.
Stephen Smith is a Democratic candidate for governor. His cell phone number is 304 610-6512.