Even the greenest of intentions do little good without data to back up whether a project is both efficient and effective. That is why a recent report is so important for West Virginia schools.
According to results of a report announced at the School Transportation News Expo, GreenPower Motor Co.’s electric school bus pilot project was generally a success. WCHS reported the pilot project demonstrated some weakness in charging infrastructure in the 18 school districts that participated in the pilot project. But Boone County, for example, saved approximately $200 a month using one of the buses.
“Normally diesel fuel alone for that bus would be $900 a month,” GreenPower Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Mark Nestlen said. “So, there’s a significant savings that they saw in the proof of that pilot project.”
One bus driver told WCHS he had been a doubter, before the project began. Now, he believes the buses are capable of doing the job on West Virginia’s twisty, turny hills. However, experience here in Ohio County with at least one run was less-than-stellar, as the bus nearly ran out of charge.
The state has bought 41 of the GreenPower school buses, with a decision on distribution to be made later. As EV charging infrastructure is strengthened in the Mountain State, some counties will likely be seeking out these buses. Local officials just need to ensure they’re using them for the right runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.