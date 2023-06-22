Great news for West Virginia was on the front page of the Herald Dispatch Saturday. The state is receiving about $6 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for roads, bridges, water and sewer facilities, broadband development and more. According to Mike Closer, former executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, the law (passed in 2021 under the Biden Administration) is creating thousands of jobs and more importantly helping to improve the infrastructure of the state; he added that the increased funding for public works projects is one of the best things he’s noticed over the past few years.
Interestingly, Closer credited the governor saying it was a testament to Jim Justice for "keying in on the need for water and sewer".
This is fabulous news for our state, but let’s look at the people who voted for it, who voted against it, and who had nothing to do with it.
First, who had nothing to do with it: Jim Justice. He thought it would be a good idea to spend some of the $6 billion coming our way on improving water and sewer facilities considering some communities in WV "have never had water to people who have had poor quality water". Good job, Jim; it is a real testament to you that you figured that one out.
Now, let’s look at Congress.
Who voted NO in the House of Representatives? In other words, which elected representatives voted against having taxpayer money spent on infrastructure in our 50 states, including West Virginia which desperately needs it: 6 Democrats and 200 Republicans, including Rep. Carol Miller (R) and Rep. Alex Mooney (R). That’s right. Our two West Virginia members in the House voted NO.
Who voted YES in the House of Representatives? 228 Democrats and 13 Republicans voted to spend taxpayer money on improving the infrastructure in West Virginia and the 49 other states.
The Senate passed it with 69 YES votes from Democrats, Republicans and Independents, including from Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito, with 30 Republicans voting NO.
Under the Biden Administration with a Democratic majority in the Senate and in the House, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 was passed. The House is now controlled by the Republicans. I’ll be watching to see if any legislation is passed that helps our country like this will. I won’t hold my breath.
Linda Childers
Ona, WV
