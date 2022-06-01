Parents, beware. Here in the southern reaches of the state, as we await graduation exercises to wrap up the academic year in Greenbrier and Wyoming counties, I am receiving more than a handful of advice notices in my email feed every day, each instructing parents on how to help their kids avoid the dreaded summer brain drain.
Well intentioned? Hardly. The letters, pitching programs designed for somebody to make a quick buck via a guilt trip for mom and dad, essentially warn that avoidance of some catastrophic outcome if not the end of the world as we know it depends on keeping the kids sharp over those long and lazy summer months. According to once such letter, students lose between 17 and 34 percent of the prior year’s learning.
What the kids remember, my best guesstimate, is not necessarily Pythagoras’ theorem, though that is a good one to remember, but the scar tissue from so many rejections of one degree or another. Or maybe I just now revealed more of what smelled about my whole teen spirit.
I am here to admit that I do not remember much of anything I learned in high school physics and advanced math, but that was decades ago, before new math was invented. And I would bargain to say that losing up to half of what was learned over the course of the previous two semesters was well worth a summer in the sun.
Even for a young guy on the family farm just outside little ol’ Bagley, Iowa, population 350 counting cats and dogs, there were plenty of lessons to be learned via a matrix of summer chores and organized activities. From the bean fields to the corn crib, from the ball field to the band room, from the outdoor skating rink in town to the six-stool, cinder-block ice cream shop whose sole proprietor made the best milkshakes ever and gave you, at no extra charge, whatever remained in the frosted, tall stainless steel mixing cup, my summer schedule of classes was filled.
Make no mistake. I am no Polly Anna. I did not enjoy all of it. I am pretty sure that walking beans – essentially, walking from one end of a bean field to the other, sometimes a half mile one way, on loose, freshly cultivated ground, and pulling every blessed weed along the way, from cockleburs and milk weeds to smart weed and pig weed, volunteer corn and velvet leaf, all of them, and doing that over and over again until all 200 acres were clean and clear, under an unforgiving summer sun – was the worst of the lot and convinced me that college was a better option.
Most days, we Cain boys – there were four of us – could count putting up hay, either working the rack out in the field or stacking bales in a hot, dusty and stuffy hay mow, for any number of neighbors.
Unless we were working for room and board for dad, pay was between a buck and a quarter to a buck and a half per hour. Back then, a cold pop cost 10 cents at Gilliands’ Implement and a gallon of gas at Curly’s 32 cents. Three or four jobs during the week made for a promising Saturday night. Maybe a movie and a date or paying admission to the dance hall in Jefferson, population 7,000, hoping, hoping, hoping for just a word or two, even just eye contact, with one of those big city girls.
I was a lucky guy. My summers included a couple of weeks of music camp in back-to-back years in Iowa City at the University of Iowa and, during another summer, a week out in the woods at a 4-H camp at Clover Woods. The family was pretty good about taking summer vacations – fishing in Minnesota and in the mountains of Wyoming just above Laramie. I also got Roger Maris’ autograph – still have it – in St. Louis during his final year in the bigs. Yeah, we hit the zoo while we were in town.
But there was never, ever, a program of studies for me and the brothers. Well, we did learn a strong work ethic – somewhat begrudgingly. Summer camps? I wanted to go to those. Asked for them. Was not forced. There was no “powerful system of instruction based on the learning, behavioral and cognitive sciences” as one of those marketing letters reads.
Yes, in these post-Covid days, some parents are going to feel the need to help their kids make up for time lost to distance learning. And I suspect that will create hard feelings, unintentional messaging and additional anxieties for kids who have been through more stress these past two years than their parents have in a lifetime.
My advice to mom and dad? Give yourself a break, leave lots of books laying about the house, even a newspaper, take the family out to a ball game and do some backyard grilling. Ask for some help with the burgers. Go to a museum. Lots of good ones in DC – and most of them are free. Have conversations. Plural. You might learn something.
But, please, spoon for that last bit of milkshake and let the kids be kids.
Best life lessons ever.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.