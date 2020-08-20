Over the past several months, our public lands have seen an immense influx of people and for good reason. Since the pandemic hit, most people across the country have been looking for ways to get out of the house, exercise, and decompress. However, many national and state parks are not equipped to handle so many visitors in such a short amount of time, due to a backlog of maintenance needs.
Therefore, the monumental passing of the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law earlier this month, could not be timelier. This legislation provides $1.9 billion a year, for the next five years, to address deferred upkeep of national parks, wildlife refuges, and other public lands.
The Act also permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, one of our nation’s most important pieces of conservation legislation. For over 50 years, this fund has been essential in financing our public lands. In West Virginia, 54 of the 55 counties have directly benefited from this funding. Now, the Act ensures that $900 million a year will be designated specifically for acquiring, maintaining, and conserving public lands throughout the country. This legislation, passing in a strong bipartisan way, was a huge endeavor, and we can thank our very own Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for their leadership on the bill, as well as Representative Miller for voting “yes” in the House.
This is a gigantic win for people in West Virginia and throughout the nation. The legislation will lead to new and improved recreational areas, as well as create significant economic development. Our outdoor recreation industry brings in billions to our state annually, and communities in many parts of West Virginia depend on these funds. While the National Park Service and other government agencies managing public lands must maintain a great deal of infrastructure, such as roads, trails, buildings, bridges, and wastewater systems, there are now more funds available to maintain these facilities and resources.
The Act has tremendous potential to protect our wild places, including forests, waterways, and wetlands, as well as mitigate climate change. While much of the mainstream media attention on climate change is often related to our need to rely less on fossil fuels by increasing energy efficiency and investing in renewable resources, we also need to promote natural climate solutions. In fact, recent Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences show that natural solutions can provide over one-third of cost-effective climate change mitigation needed by 2030.
The National Wildlife Federation defines natural climate solutions as strategies that enable natural systems, such as forests, wetlands, and waterbodies, to remove or store carbon, as well as approaches that increase the resilience of people and wildlife to the impacts of climate change. Essentially, nature itself can help reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that reach the atmosphere. For example, healthy forests store carbon in a process known as “carbon sequestration,” which leads to less carbon dioxide reaching the ozone layer. To slow climate change and the devastating global effects that come with it, such as severe storms, flooding, and extreme temperature fluctuations, we need to focus on sustainable land management, conservation practices, and restoration. Protecting our natural resources is essential for our wellbeing and the Great American Outdoors Act will help us address that need.
It is certainly an exciting time in our nation’s history for conservation – a much needed win for people and the outdoor spaces we love. The Great American Outdoors Act is a victory on various levels, including state, federal, and global. Again, we would like to thank Senators Manchin and Capito for leading this action, as well as Representative Miller, for voting in favor of the legislation. Cheers to keeping it Wild and Wonderful, West Virginia. Now the work begins to make the most of this funding to benefit generations to come.
— Dr. Sarah Cross is the Campaigns Coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition,
a state affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation. Learn more at WVRivers.org.