Container-size sunflowers stand guard over flats of bright orange geraniums, gold zinnias, red impatiens and white petunias.
Interspersed in the mix are a plethora of vines and foliage plants speckled with brightly colored splotches.
It’s the start of this year’s garden.
A mix of old and new.
I was a very young child when I first began following my grandpa around on his outdoor spring tasks.
Grandpa was a coal miner by profession. At heart, he was a farmer.
Corn and potatoes were among the first vegetables I helped plant. I remember my amazement at how giant stalks grew from tiny seeds.
The potatoes were easy-peasy. Dig a hole, toss them in and cover. Months later there’s a bumper crop.
But, of course, things can get confusing for kids.
I recall the pre-kindergarten year when I found a row of potatoes ready for harvest. Excitedly, I grabbed a bucket from the basement and dug up the bounty before dragging it inside to show the adults.
Surprise marked their faces before they burst out laughing.
I had, unknowingly, dug up a freshly planted row of iris bulbs.
λλλ
The fragrance of the greenhouse is almost as good as the overwhelming sights.
Gerber daisies meet sweet alyssum at the intersection of begonia and verbena blooms. The kaleidoscope of color brings to mind a living, growing Crayola box.
This is a happy place. No crime or courts to cover, where bad things happen to very good people.
The greenhouse is a place for smiles, where imagination blooms like a rainbow as one envisions mass plantings or container gardens to come.
And the people, well, they’re cheerful too.
But who wouldn’t be in this environment.
λλλ
After the corn and potatoes, I continued to learn from Grandpa.
He taught me all about tomatoes – how to plant, how to stake and how to dust to prevent “blight.” The ABCs of green beans were also on the lesson plan, as were the ins and outs of successful green pepper gardening.
As I aged, we moved on to bigger projects. Lilac and snowball bushes, Red and Golden Delicious apple trees. Our landscape became a box of memories gleaned with hoe and tiller in hand.
λλλ
Flowers were on the back burner for Grandpa, but each year he indulged Grandma, and Mom, and me.
Our front porch was framed with rectangular wooden containers, which were always planted with masses of petunias. Getting them in the dirt was a day-long project, but upkeep was also an ongoing endeavor.
The importance of watering, fertilizing and dead-heading was learned at an early age.
It’s knowledge that has been retained to this day.
λλλ
The soil flows through my fingers as I indulge in the first scoop of the season.
Gloves rest on the stoop beside me, but I prefer not to use them on this day.
I enjoy feeling the earth’s pulse, and the sensation of dirt under my nails.
The end result of flower gardening can produce a spectacular landscape ablaze with blooms in bubblegum shades. But the process is muddy, and dirty, and grubby – as it should be.
I look up to see the snowball bushes in full bloom. The lilacs have faded, but the apple trees are decked out in green preparing for their late-summer showcase.
The homeplace has changed much through the years, but some things remain the same.
The glory of gardening remains a common thread.
Through life and death, it binds our family’s generations together.
