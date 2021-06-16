Walking through the door and up a ramp I get a view of Bluefield’s former grandeur.
No black-and-white photos or words from newspaper archives are needed to imagine what it was like during the city’s heyday.
The scene before me is elegant, lavish and timeless.
For a moment I forget to breathe, starstruck by the vision.
The Granada Theater has, indeed, been returned to its glory days.
The sneak peek of the theater restoration was provided to me by long-time friend Skip Crane.
Skip is one of many community volunteers, business leaders, officials and more who have worked for several years to raise money for the project and see the renovation come to fruition.
On this Friday, Skip and I had planned to meet and talk about Pinnacle Rock for an upcoming magazine story. On impulse, Skip called and asked if I wanted to see the Granada.
I couldn’t resist.
Like others in the community, I had been following the stories of the project. I recalled seeing a couple of Disney movies there as a child in the late 1970s, and I was curious how the interior of the building looked now.
I was not disappointed.
l l l
A fireball of energy, Skip led me through the building top to bottom, balcony to backstage.
History merged with the miracle of modern construction as he enthusiastically talked me through the meticulous revitalization.
I took no notes, as this was not a formal media visit, but my mind swirled with the sights of dumbwaiters, dressing rooms, gold plaster reliefs, luxurious seats and the theater’s original organ.
Following Skip across the stage, I stopped short when I noticed the gorgeous hardwood.
“Wait, is this the original stage flooring?” I asked in disbelief.
“It is,” Skip replied with an effusive grin.
l l l
The website Cinema Treasures tells us the Granada opened Jan. 2, 1928, with Mary Astor in “Rose of the Golden West.”
“A Wurlitzer theatre organ was installed which was opened by organist A.A. Ritter …,” the website states. “The theatre was modernized in 1949 to the plans of architect E.H. Geissler. The Granada Theatre was closed March 3, 1977.”
Long-time city residents know, however, that there is much more to the theater’s history than a one-paragraph description.
The theater was constructed when vaudeville acts and big bands were popular, and many performed on the Granada stage.
In previous Daily Telegraph stories, Bluefield Preservation Society members have shared how many big names visited the theater, including British Oscar-winning actress Greer Garson, Tommy Dorsey and his band, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.
Spanky and the Gang visited and filmed a show using about 100 local kids, and the Three Stooges also made an appearance.
At one time, the Granada was one of four theaters in the Bluefield area.
It is now the only one left.
Another popular historic theater was the Colonial on Prince-ton Avenue, but it had to be demolished in 2009 after the collapse of the nearby Milner-Matz Hotel damaged it beyond repair. The Skyway Drive-in in Brushfork and the State, also on Commerce Street, are also long gone.
l l l
The Granada is being restored to its original 1920s Spanish-Moorish decor.
“It was redecorated in the 1940s in art deco,” which is what most people will remember, BPS vice-president Julie Hurley said in a previous Daily Telegraph story.
“But in order to qualify for federal and state historic tax credits you have to put it back about the way it was originally.”
The color scheme will be the “rich and opulent” red and gold popular during that era (1920s), she added.
When finished, the theater will have a second floor for dining (dinner theater) and will be able to seat a total of about 700, with almost 500 seats on the main level.
A catering kitchen will also be on the second floor.
Hurley said not only will the theater show movies, which will include second-run, classic, foreign, documentary and silent films, it will also be a venue for music, comedy and theater.
l l l
Walking out of the theater with Skip, I was excited, exhilarated and overwhelmingly appreciative of the hard work that made this project possible.
Never did I dream such a spectacular renovation could occur.
Residents of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia should take note.
Bluefield has a new gem that will soon be unveiled.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.