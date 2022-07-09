Don’t believe Gov. Jim Justice when he promises, as he has, “real relief all across the board” with his proposed 10 percent permanent personal income tax cut.
He says it will return $254 million to state taxpayers. And while his number may be in the ballpark, the real relief he references will be felt by a narrow slice of the population – primarily rich people like Justice, himself, and his well-to-do good buddies whom he favors at every turn and in all manners of governance including appointments to cushy government jobs.
In Big Jim’s delusional, made-up world, what you put in is what you get back. And the more you contribute, the more you shall receive in a tax cut. That’s fair, by his definition, without mentioning favors he and others like him have been handed on silver platters.
And in this, his weak-kneed economy, the great majority of state taxpayers will get stiffed with a trifling return because, facts being what they are, so many are living paycheck to paycheck, right along the poverty line, that a trifling is all they provided to state coffers via personal income tax to begin with.
Fair is fair. Or so the governor thinks.
Well, Gov. Justice is going to need more than the ubiquitous Babydog, his English bulldog, to sell this narrow, myopic idea.
Yes, the state is flush with cash right now, “right now” being the operative words, because it was flooded with federal funds via the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.
Also, the governor and his budget master manipulators low-balled revenues and sat on expenses this last fiscal year, thus creating a low expectations bar for his team to clear each and every month.
As such, the state is sitting fat and happy on a $1.3 billion reserve. Now, the governor wants to give a major chunk of that to the state’s well-to-do citizens, rather than making smart investments in the state, in its people, in programs sorely needed and lacking – like Child Protective Services, for one, and the Department of Health and Human Resources for another, both of which are failing miserably in keeping tabs on some 7,000 foster care children. Why? In part, because the agancies do not have enough trained professionals to fill the low-paying, high-stress jobs – and top administrators are beholden to Justice, not the kids.
What about investing in public health at the county level? Those departments have showed themselves for years to be ill prepared to deal with the opioid overdose epidemic and then, on top of that, the Covid pandemic overwhelmed, exhausted and eventually crushed whatever ounce of effort they had left.
Other ideas for what needs fixing?
With just 29 percent of the state’s population college educated, and with the state ranking near last in reading and math, yes, some targeted assistance in the classroom would prove beneficial all around.
Our colleges have had their appropriations cut to the quick as well. It’s laughable and more than generous at this point to call WVU, by way of example, a state-supported university.
And if the governor and our legislators ever get tired of investing in people, especially our youth and their education, they can always turn to infrastructure – especially water – or most everything else for the common good long neglected in these hills and hollers.
Is it any wonder why the population here has been in serious and consistent decline for three decades? Too many of our best and brightest ascendant stars are moving to brighter galaxies because they do not see a future, here. They see the darkness of governance of the good ol’ boys, working for a select few and not entire communities.
They see an economy built of, by and for grifters, not entrepreneurs.
What is the future of a state that does not invest in itself?
You can stand on most any stoop in the city of Beckley or across all of southern West Virginia, for that matter, throw a dart and hit a problem that needs a fix. Our neck of the woods is a Petri dish of societal ills with each and every one needing attention, each and every one lacking funds to support a remedy.
The governor – standing on a different stoop in a privileged neighborhood – says we should offer a few bucks a week to the working poor, big checks to the movers and shakers, and that will turn the trick – during an election year.
Governor, that dog won’t hunt.