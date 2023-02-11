Governor Justice’s apparent seizure of $28.3 million from the Division of Corrections budget for what appears to be his own slush fund is outrageous. Justice took the money for COVID-related spending while saying it would be returned from the state’s share of federal coronavirus relief.
Instead, he put $28 million into something called the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants, and Donations Fund.
The deficiencies in the Department of Corrections facilities has been well-documented: the 1,000 person shortfall in corrections officers, the growing list of deferred maintenance projects, the 13 deaths in the past year at Southern Regional Jail alone. The notorious Rikers Island Jail in New York City with its 6,000 inmates, nearly ten times the number housed at SRJ, had only 19 deaths in 2022.
When you couple overcrowding with inadequate living conditions plus personnel shortages, you get a situation that is dangerous for employees as well as inmates. Yet our governor saw fit to take $10 million intended for correctional facilities and give it to Marshall for a baseball field. Another $100,000 plus went to Appalachian Bible College for a new van.
The West Virginia State Senate is looking into this matter, as well they should. In fact they should do something about raking the money back to where it belongs. Otherwise, it seems to me that the governor, with his eye on his political future, is going to skip about the state funding little projects that are locally popular and get good local press coverage. It is a cheap way (for him) to campaign if indeed he intends to run for the Senate, but he is certainly defrauding the rest of us.
Jan Young
Oak Hill, WV
