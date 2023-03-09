Why is our government funding Planned Parenthood? Planned Parenthood claims to be a women’s health care facility. Is murder of an unborn child health care? When is this despicable organization going to be put out of business?
There are several thousand healthcare clinics which do not perform abortions that offer excellent and affordable health care to all people. This government has managed to put itself in the health care business which has caused more problems than it has solved.
It never ceases to amaze me how a person who goes through medical training to become a doctor, nurse or other health care professional can use their training to murder unborn children. These lives being taken on a daily basis needs to stop. We are talking about human lives that are being destroyed out of the inconvenience to the woman.
Our government is using our tax dollars to fund this absolutely horrific organization. The name Planned Parenthood creates a false image that they are out for the good of women’s health care, when in reality, they are not. How many women go there simply because they want to get rid of a child, because these women could go to any local health care clinic and receive the health care needed other than to take the life of their unborn child.
Abortion is a term used to make murder sound much more acceptable to society. Let us face facts here: that a child is a child whether in the womb or born outside of the womb, not a glob of tissue referred to as a fetus.
Time to call this government to accountability to stop funding Planned Parenthood.
Sandy Dupree
Union
