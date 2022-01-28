It is simply laughable that Gov. Jim Justice, at every turn, criticizes President Joe Biden and his administration for everything unrelated to the state of affairs in West Virginia – from “open borders” with Mexico to our nation’s exit from the war in Afghanistan – while taking full credit for an economic “rocketship ride” that would be sputtering like a bargain shelf Roman Candle were it not for a generous and healthy infusion of federal cash.
True, West Virginia is enjoying a revenue surplus, with collections exceeding estimates by $394 million half way through the current fiscal year. But take note, citizens, the surplus is riding a ship of rising energy prices, $12 billion – with capital B – in federal aid and lowered revenue estimates, which we suspect were intentionally set below the bar of expectations so that they could be easily cleared.
Not that this governor would take credit for any of that, right? Or give proper thanks to those truly responsible for the improved fortunes of our state’s finances and its people.
Well, here is a timely reminder – since the governor passed on the opportunity during his State of the State address Thursday night.
The improved condition of the state’s economy, in large part, is due to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal bill passed by the 117th Congress through reconciliation and signed into law by Biden in March of last year, less than two months into his first year in office.
Let it be noted that the bill cleared all of the necessary legislative hurdles without a single supporting vote from any Republican in Congress including our junior senator, Shelley Moore Capito, and all three of our representatives.
The bill’s primary purpose was to provide economic relief in response to the pandemic. The key features of the law were the distribution of $1,400 per person in direct relief payments, extending unemployment benefits into September and increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15 percent while simultaneously boosting the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child over age 6 and $3,600 per child under age 6.
The legislation also increased the Earned Income Tax Credit and expanded child care assistance. It provided an additional tax credit for child care costs and provided $1 billion to states – like West Virginia – for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients.
The bill also spent approximately $160 billion on a national vaccination program at a time when the previous administration had not figured out how to distribute and administer the vaccines. Too busy trying to overthrow the government, apparently.
There was another $130 billion to safely reopen schools, and who did not want the kids back in school?
Did you ever hear our governor say “Thank you”?
No, neither did we. And we are not holding our breath waiting for an appropriate tip of the cap.
The results of the president’s bill?
Well, here is one that is among our favorite: In West Virginia, the Child Tax Credit, alone, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, reached 346,000 children, some 93 percent of all kids under the age of 18, including 170,000 who had been previously left out of the full value of the credit. The result was a historic reduction in child poverty, lifting 22,000 children here above the poverty line.
But here is the thing: Much of the goodness of the American Rescue Plan Act is coming to an abrupt halt. As such, the state’s economy is showing signs of slowing down – all before what had been lost in our economy at the start of the pandemic has yet to be recovered.
The governor did not mention this Thursday night, but the state’s Gross Domestic Product declined by 0.6 percent in the third quarter of last year, with the state ranking 43rd nationwide.
Also, according to the Budget and Policy analysts, 24 percent of West Virginians reported difficulty paying household expenses last summer. In December, that number had jumped to 41 percent of adults in households with children, and 35 percent of adults overall.
To hear the governor, we are all rocketing to the moon and beyond – economically speaking. But how can that be the case when not all engines are firing?
It would be helpful if the governor shared a more honest assessment of our economic trajectory and proposed a bold and audacious plan to make sure we can regain altitude.
He might also take the time to say thanks.