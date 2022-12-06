As you may have noticed, if you have not tired of politics just yet, not all things are going well for all Republicans, top to bottom, as we put the finishing touches on this election season.
True enough, here in West Virginia, the GOP added to its super majorities in both chambers of the Legislature, reducing the Democratic Senate caucus to three. Yes, three.
Even here in once reliably blue Beckley, a Republican pulled off the upset.
The dust had hardly settled on the elections in the good ol’ Mountain State before a roomful of ambitious Republicans – all guys, wouldn’t you know – were eager to ride the red wave all the way to the halls of Congress or to the governor’s office in Charleston. Not all have announced just yet – other than to announce that they will be announcing soon. Which, of course, is their way to signal to donors to keep their powder dry.
But while all is sunshine and roses here, you don’t need a magnifying glass to see an expanding spiderweb of fissures spreading within the ranks of the national Republican party, weakening the foundation upon which to build a future of governance. And it all begins at the top with the former president, the omnipresent Donald Trump, who suffered a terrible, horrible and no good political season – in keeping with results from 2020 which were also pretty lousy for The Donald. I mean, he lost the popular vote by a little more than 7 million ballots back then and, on the electoral side of the count, he dropped three key midwestern states and, for good measure, the reliably red Arizona and Georgia as Joe Biden was handing him his hat.
But Tuesday it got worse.
To throw salt into the GOP wound of this election cycle, high-profile Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and governorships – in battleground states like Arizona and Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and Nevada – lost despite the former president’s ringing endorsement. On Tuesday night, Herschel Walker, a fabulous football player from long ago who turned into a deeply flawed candidate, lost his Senate race to the incumbent Democrat in Georgia.
He, too, had Trump’s unambiguous blessing.
And that gave the Democrats 51 seats in the Senate – a gain of one in a midterm election that was supposed to deliver big majorities for the GOP in both the House and the Senate.
They got neither, managing only to eke out a narrow majority in the House, where acrimony is brewing in that raucous caucus between Trump supporters and those who want to move on.
And then the other shoe fell.
The Trump Organization, the family real estate business that made Donald J. Trump a billionaire and propelled him from reality television to the White House, was convicted on Tuesday of tax fraud and other crimes. That tar won’t wash.
In took a jury all of 10 hours on one day to convict on all 17 counts.
And it won’t be the former president’s last day in court.
In addition to other financial investigations in New York, three big federal and state probes are hounding Trump – one into the classified documents he removed from the White House, one into his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and one into his role in the Georgia election interference in 2020 – when he wanted an election official “to find 11,780 votes.”
No, 2022 was not all that the Republicans had hoped for. And at this rate, with Trump’s habit of losing bigly, Dems will be hoping he stays atop the ticket long enough for that party to bottom out in 2024.
