You don’t have to pay all that close attention to matters in Washington to know that the private interests of the uber wealthy continue to drive major portions of the nation’s agenda – even when the concerns and health care of folks who have little more than a pot to piss in are so obviously in play.
Such was the case when some 43 Republican U.S. senators, including Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia, voted to strip a proposal from legislation that would have placed a $35 cap on the monthly cost of insulin.
According to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), the average Medicare patient using insulin pays $54 for prescriptions. Those on private insurance? About 1 in 5 insulin users pay more than $35 per month, KFF found.
Now, because of the GOP vote, only Medicare recipients are eligible for the cap.
Yes, a U.S. senator from the state that leads all others in the mortality rate from diabetes – we are No. 1, just ahead of the punching bag that is Mississippi – voted to make it more difficult for a whole bunch of people to afford necessary, life-saving medicine for a chronic, long-lasting health condition. Capito seems to be saying that she couldn’t care less that people, real people, our neighbors, fellow Mountaineers, through no fault of their own, have to ration their insulin because of its outrageous cost.
Or maybe she just doesn’t have a clue as to what so many in this economically challenged state are going through. I mean, she knows, obviously, the needle and the damage done with opioid addiction, and yet now she casts a vote that plays on the side of Big Pharma?
News flash: West Virginia can use all the help it can get in addressing access to quality health care. People, here, are crippled with ailments, bent and often broken. We lead all other states in cancer mortality, and are among the tops in death rates for heart disease, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke and kidney disease.
West Virginia is the Petri dish for poor health outcomes. As such, our elected representatives, including senators, have to be willing to take on the big drug companies and hold insurance conglomerates to account – not to cozy up to them.
Not sure if the 43 GOP senators, including Capito, cheered their successful gambit to block the cap, proud of putting a small dent in the Democratic-led climate, health, and tax reconciliation bill making its way through the upper chamber, but I suspect it may come back to bite some in the behind come the mid-term elections this fall.
Just in case there is any doubt about the GOP’s dismissive attitude toward government-sponsored health care and its collective cynicism toward governance, 41 Republican senators voted just last week against legislation giving veterans exposed to toxic burn pits access to expanded health benefits – before they realized the political gift they had just handed the Democrats and turned their vote around within 24 hours.
Cynicism, indeed.
That reconciliation bill, written in part by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is now headed to the House. It addresses some pretty popular notions, including lowering the cost of health care by extending subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, reducing the deficit and addressing long-ignored solutions to fighting climate change that’s coming down the tracks like a locomotive on fire.
No, it is not a perfect bill, and there are big dollars going to some of Manchin’s buddies in the pipeline business, but there is much in it that will play well in the rural recesses of a state that desperately needs a hand up in diversifying its energy options and improving health outcomes.
— J. Damon Cain is executive editor of The Register-Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.