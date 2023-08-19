During an interim session on Aug. 7, members of the West Virginia Legislative Joint Committee on Children and Families heard a selected presentation on the affordable housing issue. It is an important issue. It is now important to discuss what was not said.
West Virginia leads the nation in home ownership. Unfortunately, a gigantic number of owned homes are old coal camp houses bought for a pittance and are currently not adequately habitable in regard to electrical service, plumbing, roofing, insulation and accessibility for the many who are elderly and disabled. Another huge number are old worn trailers that are in a major need of repair.
The Southern Appalachian Labor School (SALS), which mobilizes volunteers and resources for repairs and is one of only a few HUD-approved housing counseling agencies in the state, is inundated with pleading requests for help in its area of service. The issues of huge lot rent increases by companies buying up mobile home parks and source-of-income discrimination against those with HUD Section 8 vouchers by landlords seeking higher rents are related issues that are contributing to the housing crisis in the state.
Lately, a new issue has surfaced. Congress is about to make a serious mistake that will affect every rural county in every state, including here at home in West Virginia. At a time when there are very few homes that everyday working families can afford to buy and in a region like Appalachia where the money people are able to earn does not go as far as it did, there are already many barriers to entering homeownership. The mistake that Congress is making in this year’s funding bills will only make it worse.
Another key part of the work of SALS is to help individuals and families get ready financially for homeownership and to help them build or buy what is often their first home. The targeted families are new families trying to get started, single parents working to get by on one income, or even disabled or retired folks who live on fixed incomes. What all of these people have in common is a desire for homeownership and the need for a little help to buy a modest home for their families.
SALS has been able to provide that help for decades. For almost 75 years, the federal government through USDA has offered a program to help residents of rural communities achieve homeownership: the Section 502 Direct Loan Program. It has been a model of effectiveness and efficiency, providing an affordable mortgage, paid back over the term of the loan, for a family to purchase a modest home in a rural area.
Even with today’s inflated housing market, the program requires only a small subsidy coupled with a low-interest loan from the federal government for each home bought. It is a small investment to get a family safe, stable, and building their savings and wealth, especially when compared to tax breaks on mortgages obtained by the wealthy for much more expensive houses.
But this successful program is now in danger. As Congress works to find cost-saving measures in this year’s federal funding bills, it has stumbled onto a terrible idea to dramatically cut the amount invested in this life-changing program and change the way it has worked successfully since the early 1970s. It would also double the interest rate on the financing component for homebuyers.
While other federal programs are proposed to either receive flat funding or a slight belt-tightening, Section 502 Direct has been singled out for nearly a one-third cut to its funding. The U.S. Senate has also proposed to change the way the program works, making it less affordable and therefore less useful to those in need.
In West Virginia, that will mean countless dollars less going into our local economy in direct cost just next year alone. The loss is much greater if we consider the secondary economic effects, including fewer jobs and less work for Realtors, home inspectors, contractors, and construction firms.
Congress is looking to cut spending and save money. But a program that takes only a slight subsidy for a helping hand to get a hard-working family into homeownership is not the place for them to look. Congress is planning to throw the baby out with the bathwater – and that is always a mistake. Affordable housing in West Virginia – when food, clothing, health, and shelter should be key priorities – will suffer a major set-back with a sad “Goodbye to home sweet home.”
