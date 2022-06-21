Because of the recent senseless slaughters, reported by the media, there is no quick fix solution because the hatred causing this was created over time. As a senior citizen I lived my early life without TV and the Internet, and my values then were different than those of today. In school we believed in God and Jesus and followed The Ten Commandments using them as our guide.
But since then what changed? It’s simple, religion has been taken out of our schools and without this foundation our youth have nothing to base their values on. When I was in high school I never would have thought about trying to kill someone because I would be judged by God.
As mortals we fail to understand that we are all God’s children and through our conscience he provides guidance, because when life ends he will judge our actions. We think little about our afterlife, but we fail to understand an 80-year earth life equates to only two hours of his time (as per Psalm 90:4, 2 Peter 3:8).
I have also found that the founding principles of our country are no longer being taught. This goes against God’s will. So how can we go against God’s will and not suffer the consequences? The internet and social media must be regulated by restricting hateful content, and porn that can harm our youth. Our problem, profit is the controlling factor, and as the communists have stated – give the capitalists enough rope and they will hang themselves. It’s critical to remember our values on earth are not the same as those in the spirit world, and when our temporary life comes to an end he will judge us accordingly.
Robert Morgan
Daniels