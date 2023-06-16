In a recent article, a reader expressed her opinion that God has been taken out of our everyday lives, and she is correct. But there is another facet to this and that is what does God want mortals to do? And this is what I believe needs to be explored.
To answer this question we first must know that God created us for only one purpose, to house the soul and give it a form and identity. Because when God created the soul it was made in his image but without form. Once in our bodies it had its form.
The soul is a creature of God made in two parts, one half male and one half female. He made it that way so the half souls would never be lonely because God is one of love. The soul is considered a child of God and this is what returns to him. In God’s time, 1,000 man years equals one day of his time which means an 80 year earth life is but 2 hours of his time. From this, you can see how short life is and understand that your real life begins in the spirit world.
When you die, a silver cord will break (ECCL.12:6), and a spirit body — composed of your mind and thoughts will surround the soul, and both will go to the spirit world. Once in the spirit world, you are under God’s control and he does not condone the gay lifestyle. This is written in stone and is one of God’s laws.
Since God considers the gay life style a sin, proved when Sodom and Gomorra was destroyed He will judge you accordingly. But He has given you an out, because His love is such that He will forgive you for this sin. But you must pray and ask for forgiveness.
These are not my thoughts, but fall under the will of God.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
