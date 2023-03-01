God makes no mistakes. We were created to worship and serve God from the beginning of time. He makes each human body perfect and unique. Genesis 1:27 says: “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” Mark 10:6-8 says: “But from the beginning of creation God made them male and female. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother and cleave to his wife. And they twain shall be one flesh so they are no more twain, but one flesh.”
It’s confusing that people have the mindset to change their body to the opposite sex. I recently read an article from Christianpost.com titled “Detransitioning Navy SEAL Says Transition ‘Destroyed My Life’.” The article states that “Chris Beck, a retired Navy SEAL who announced nearly a decade ago that he wanted to change his sex, has revealed that he is now detransitioning.” The article states that Beck “explained in a recent podcast interview with conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck that he wants to share his experience to help young people who may be considering transitioning. Beck described how it only took a one-hour visit with Veterans Affairs to be offered hormones for gender transition.” The article goes on to say that Beck was sorry that taxpayer money paid for some of his transition and that “Everything that happened to me for the last 10 years destroyed my life.”
Trans-gendering is taught to small children who can’t comprehend what it’s all about. God didn’t give us a choice, male or female, but created us to be exactly who he wanted us to be at birth. Make sure your child knows that trying to change what God created is wrong. We are instructed by God’s word to train them (children) right. God tells us in Proverbs 22:6: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
Commented
