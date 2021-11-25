Time goes on, families begin growing and the house gets smaller. Year after year, plans and routines change. It can feel a little uncomfortable, but life is never predictable. So, it goes.
Time goes on, people drift apart, both psychically and spiritually. Their seat becomes empty, but the home is still warm with the joy that they bring from every conversation that remembers them. It probably never gets easier, but memories linger and make it a little more bearable.
Years go by, photos are added to the wall, one by one. New people, babies and adults. A new family was created. Yet, the days and holidays might still feel lonely not being around the others they know. Though they have their own family, they’re still learning how to adjust.
For some people, holidays are easy. They are everything colorful and fun, just like when they were a kid. It’s all so magical. For others, it can be difficult to understand why other people have such bright holidays when they’re used to dull lights. For those people, holidays are some of the hardest days of the year. Maybe they’re isolated or alone. Maybe they’re surrounded by a group of people. Still, it doesn’t make the days any easier for them. They’re missing something or someone. Life is unpredictable. It’s scary. Sometimes, not everything is as magical as corporate America makes it out to be. Sometimes, it’s the opposite and there is no refund.
But it’s perfectly all right to start a new holiday tradition. Have family. Have friends. Have whoever is involved in life. It’s never too late to start over again. It’s OK to do. It’s never too late to start new traditions in new places with both new and old faces. Speak of the sweet memories of the past, even if no one knows whom the memory is of. Laugh with people. Grow with people. Don’t be afraid to reset. We should never stop making new memories or sharing the happy ones of the past.
I think that many people feel a type of shame or guilt when it comes to attempting to celebrate a holiday in a new way or with different people. But why? It doesn’t mean that the old traditions die. They can always live on through stories, joy and laughter. And they will. Those times will live on forever, with generations knowing of the story (whether they like it or not). Yet, it doesn’t mean that one cannot create something with their own family that they chose and created. It’s beautiful and shouldn’t be filled with guilt.
Holidays can become a time for newness. New traditions, routines, stories and giggles all the while honoring stories of the past. Time goes on and families grow, move and drift. New houses, bigger cars, a lonely house. It’s sure comfortable, but it’s such a joy to share and create memories that can outlast a car. Though life moves on, there has to be a new memory to make.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.