If there are lessons to be learned from what has transpired with the Hatfield and McCoy ATV trails, there may be two that the city of Beckley would be advised to remember: First, do not believe rosy projections regarding robust job and revenue growth created by the expansion of any one of a number of tourism opportunities. The second would be, as Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority says, borrowing from the movie “Field of Dreams,” if you build it, they will come.
And as long as we are borrowing from a baseball movie, we would add a third: Keep your eye on the ball.
When it comes to economic development, much of the talk in recent years in these parts has been about tourism. And why not, given the bountiful and spectacular outdoor opportunities that come part and parcel with the mountainous topography.
Now that the New River Gorge has been designated a National Park and Preserve, local governments and civic leaders are pressing ahead, eager to leverage to their advantage the additional tourist traffic to the park.
For the most part, we have been impressed with Beckley’s efforts in recent years to upgrade its image and amenities, bringing a plan to its downtown and adding to its parks and recreation portfolio. We think the Historic Black Knight Country Club and the former Zen’s Restaurant will pay dividends for the city long-term.
Likewise, we applaud plans to build hiking trails to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve from Piney Creek and the hiring of an outdoor recreation development specialist to build out Beckley as a “gateway city.”
The idea, of course, is to establish the city as an integral part of the park experience, even though physically it resides outside its boundaries.
No matter.
If the city can convince investors that Beckley will be an active and engaged player, including the most formidable in terms of dining, entertainment, arts, and lodging, then, building out the necessary infrastructure, which is critical, can come more quickly.
The city has taken a couple of early and important steps in that direction with this new initiative.
First, it hired Cory Lilly for the job. He has relationships with a number of regional authorities and organizations in these parts, which will be helpful when planning and executing the development of trails across different jurisdictions. We think a regional approach is best, too, providing travelers with all of what there is here, encouraging them to extend their stay to see it all.
The second is the vision itself. The project, estimated to cost $8 million with considerable help from the federal government, would stretch from Beckley to the New River and over to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. Future development of the site would include an amphitheater for Theatre West Virginia.
So far, we like everything we are hearing.