Republicans in West Virginia are still adamant in their opposition to a proposed gas tax holiday, a position that has been reiterated by Gov. Jim Justice.
During a virtual pandemic briefing last week, Justice once again declared that Republican lawmakers were opposed to the gas tax holiday concept. He also repeated his opposition to calling a special legislative session to consider a gas tax holiday or temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax.
“The Legislature said no way,” Justice said of the Republican super-majority that controls the House and Senate. “That’s the end of the issue. Really and truly, I’m not about to call a special session and waste (taxpayer) dollars in a special session. There is no way.”
Democrats have been vocal on the issue, urging Justice to call a special legislative session to address the gas tax holiday.
The state’s 35.7-cents a gallon state tax generates about $35 million a month in revenue that is used for the maintenance of state roads. Justice says the money is needed to repair roads and bridges, which is a valid argument.
Of course, anything that would lower gas prices right now – even a temporary suspension of the gas tax – is a popular talking point. However, the downside to such a move would be a possible interruption in routine roadway maintenance efforts in the Mountain State if the gas tax revenue stream is disrupted.
State Sen. Chandler Swope also said it’s an idea that is “more complicated than it sounds” because of legal challenges involved related to highway bonds.
It is easy to argue that Democrats are being hypocritical here in their push for a gas tax holiday, as the green energy policies of their party are one of several factors contributing to the surging cost of gasoline. Some also point to President Joe Biden’s ill-advised decision on day one of his presidency to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline project, along with Biden’s subsequent decision to pause new oil and gas activities on federal lands as contributing factors to the current woes that motorists are facing at the pump.
For now, don’t expect any movement on a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The ongoing debate is mostly political theater.
However, Justice has indicated the door is still open to find some way to help ease the burden on residents, but a gas tax holiday does not seem to be an option.