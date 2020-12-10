Back in high school, I was around a lot of kids whom society at large cast as delinquents. Not that they were an offender or lawbreaker, mind you, though that’s what people thought their future held. Not because of who they were, their hobbies or whom they hung out with, but because of what they went home to, which, in some cases, wasn’t the best environment.
No, not the best, but a factor that would shape many and determine who they would grow up to be.
For them, it wasn’t easy. I was privileged because I never had to go out of my way. Most of the time, on the other hand, they had to go the extra mile for their education – even walking to the closest McDonald’s just to get their free internet and finish their homework. Then, of course, walk back home.
And I feel like that’s what most people don’t know, don’t witness. I might be assuming and a little bit of a pessimist, but most people don’t see the hard work that some disadvantaged youth put into creating a better future for themselves.
It’s almost as if we’ve created a stigma around their background. Even today, I see people being shunned because of a life that was largely out of their control.
For those who had that kind of life, and I could never claim that I know what it’s like, I understand that it’s difficult to get out. Who is going to drive them to their job when their family doesn’t own a car? Sometimes, simply telling someone to “get a job” is missing the point. And yes, I’ve been one of those “get a job” people. As I get older, I feel like I’m beginning to see that life isn’t on the same playing field for everyone. And that thought makes my heart fall to my feet.
Yet, some of the kids who didn’t have the same playing field as others are still creating the future they had always dreamed of. Sure, their struggle has been filled with hardships that kids should never have to endure. And in that regard, their stories are kind of amazing.
Unlike becoming the “delinquents” as some assumed they would, these kids are rising – sometimes from a space next to nothing. Often, they grew up in a system where they were automatically handicapped, starting steps behind the more privileged.
Every time I see one of their achievements, I can’t help but to get all warm and cheesy. They might not know me well or even like me, but I will always be in their corner.
These kids have become an inspiration to me. Like, am I working as hard as I can? Am I taking everything in as if it could all vanish tomorrow? I’m lucky to have what I have and to have had the home that I did. Still, I’m proud of everything these intelligent, warm, tireless, powerful “delinquents” are doing and are becoming.
I want to be just like them.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.