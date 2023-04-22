You don’t need to look much further than any day’s headlines to know that former president Donald Trump has led stalwart Republicans to the abyss of authoritarian rule in the U.S. – and the fawning multitudes seem perfectly prepared to take a flying leap, sans parachutes.
Right wing politicians across the country, including West Virginia’s attorney general, are lining up with their endorsements, trying to convince the rest of us Doubting Thomases that a twice impeached former president, a guy who was just recently indicted on 34 felonies and faces – we believe – more of the same in his future, a fella who cheated on three different wives before divorcing twice and has a distant and difficult relationship with the truth, that he is the perfect leader to blaze a new path forward for our mixed-up crazy country.
And the Republicans have been at this awhile. Just look at the large footprints they are leaving at trying to put the fix on suppressing the vote, assuring a win – even if by hook or by crook.
Over the weekend, as reported Thursday by The Washington Post, a top Republican legal strategist told a roomful of GOP donors in Nashville that conservatives must work together to limit voting on college campuses, same-day voter registration and automatic mailing of ballots to registered voters.
And we all know why – to tamp down the Democratic vote, to assure Republican wins and, ultimately, conservative rule to wash over the entire country.
Apparently, lacking policy prescriptions that can win over votes, Republicans are eager to keep people away from the polls – and there is nothing more antidemocratic and unpatriotic than that.
Republicans have shown in one state’s legislative body after another that they do not care so much for liberal “woke” policies, especially those that address the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community and dealing humanely with immigrants.
And, so, the GOP is dead set on controlling the vote.
It is, make no mistake, tyranny.
Cleta Mitchell, a longtime GOP lawyer and fundraiser who worked closely with Trump when he was trying – and repeatedly failing – to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was the person giving that talk in Nashville. According to an audio of that speech, she said, “What is this young people effort that they do? They basically put the polling place next to the student dorm so they just have to roll out of bed, vote, and go back to bed.”
If only voting was made that easy for all Americans, but we know that Mitchell was using hyperbole to scare the conservative faithful. How dare we trust young college kids with the most fundamental right of democracy – because, grasp your pearls, they skew Democratic.
Evidence litters the landscape of American politics that show Republicans using voter suppression to make it more difficult for groups that tend to vote for Democrats.
These measures often target specific groups based on race, ethnicity, political affiliation, age, or other aspects of voters’ identities. The most widely used forms of voter suppression include discriminatory voter ID and proof-of-citizenship restrictions, reduced polling place hours in communities of color, the elimination of early voting opportunities, and illegal purges of voters from the rolls.
By way of example, in Georgia, an unprecedented number of voters (particularly Black and brown voters) participated in the 2020 election. The result? A historic, party-flipping Senatorial election and the state moving into the Democratic column in the presidential Electoral College.
The response? Georgian officials passed a Republican bill into law that reduced the number of ballot boxes in communities of color, limited voting hours, added additional voter ID requirements, and made it illegal to provide those waiting in line with food or water, among other measures.
These are the kind of Republican strategies to incite fear and confusion for vulnerable and underserved voters who have in the past obtained information and assistance from trusted, non-profit, non-partisan organizations such as the League of Women Voters.
It is yet another manner of undercutting our democracy.
No doubt, Republicans are miffed about not making monumental gains in the House in last November’s election and failing to take control of the Senate. Democrats pulled off the upset, beating back the historical pattern of the president’s party suffering major losses in midterm elections.
And the reason was obvious. Democrats won over swing voters who were offended by candidates affiliated with Trump’s MAGA wing of the GOP.
And now that wing is operating on steroids – alienating more and more independent voters.
Some day, not soon, Republicans all across the country will wake up and realize their problem isn’t keeping Democrats away from the polls, it’s the guy at the top of the ticket who is making waves.
And what is he doing to tamp down on that image?
He is vowing to pick up where his first term left off. “In 2016, I declared I am your voice,” Trump said at his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco just recently. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”
Yes. Retribution.
He’s coming for those who did him wrong, who held him to account, who did not bow and praise and sacrifice principle.
And that will get him exactly nowhere.
Most of America is on to Trump and his tactics, his character, his ways. That’s what polling says.
This is America, not some two-bit authoritarian country where freedom cowers in dark corners.
We come out to vote.
