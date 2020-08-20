Voting is a right guaranteed by the 15th and 19th amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Countless men and women served, fought and died defending this right.
It is your duty to exercise this right. Show up at the correct precinct voting station to cast your ballot. If you are unable to vote in person, request an absentee ballot and mail it in a timely manner.
Having the government blindly mail ballots to every household is a slap in the face to our veterans.
If you are too lazy to exercise your right to vote, shame on you. Freedom is not free.
Harry McClung
Daniels