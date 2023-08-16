About 40 years ago, a street preacher came to the Marshall University campus and stood outside the Memorial Student Center letting women students know they were going straight to hell because they were, in the preacher’s words … a word we won’t print here.
An upset woman turned to a Marshall police officer standing nearby and insisted that the street preacher be silenced. The officer replied that the preacher had as much right to speak his mind as anyone else.
And so he did. The United States is a free speech zone. It’s right there in the Constitution. Look it up.
Earlier this year, two anti-abortion organizations came onto the Marshall campus and posted signs with images that many passersby considered to be too graphic. They complained to university officials, who said there was nothing they could do.
“At the time, our legal team advised that the groups operated within the laws of free speech and that the graphics, while disturbing, were also protected images,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith wrote in a July 5 email.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Jesten Richardson, Marshall officials have spent this summer reviewing the university’s policies on outside groups using university property for events and its policies on contracts for use of university property for events.
“(I)t was a favorable time to revisit and formalize the policies for external and internal groups,” Marshall spokesperson Leah Payne told Richardson.
Marshall officials plan to conduct a First Amendment forum in September at which speakers will offer guidance on First Amendment rights.
But there is a problem. Payne said Marshall is reviewing other processes and steps that include developing additional educational opportunities on the First Amendment “and respectful civil discourse.” The thing is that free speech many times is not respectful or civil. In the marketplace ideas, people will be offended. Respect and civility must not be used as excuses to censor ideas that a minority or a majority of students or staff might object to.
There are limits, of course, but those limits should be few and rare.
