Fox News pundits went fishing and caught a minnow in Hunter Biden's chump change money deals, a million here and a million there and let a big fish Donald J. Trump do his mumbo jumbo vocabulary act, confusing Hannity, Watters and Ingraham to the point of embarrassing Fox News and what it represents, news or fantasy.
On Thursday, August 10, Fox News' selected audience cheering Hannity on his description of what a crack-addict, Hunter Biden, suffers was highly offensive and unnecessary. To keep the record straight, yes, nobody is above the law. But, everybody is in danger of disease and not a subject to be mocked and laughed at.
Steve Kopa
Weirton
