Dear teachers, those I’ve had and haven’t, I’m so sorry. I’m sorry for all the questions you have to answer multiple times. I’m sorry for all the sighs when something isn’t graded within five seconds. I have done all these things. And now, I think I finally understand at least a pocket amount. It might be karma.
No, I’m not a teacher, nor have I ever taught. However, I do work with students. Some are in medical school, some are not. It doesn’t matter, though, because they’d all probably beat me on an exam for trivia competition. They’re some of the most interesting and intelligent people I’ve ever met.
It’s a job that I love. I get to interact with those fascinating students and create a little video for middle schools in the state. Sure, it’s nothing like teaching, but I have to communicate with 15 groups. For them, it’s a grade. For me, it’s a fun job that I have no idea how I got. Perhaps it was to teach me a lesson.
However, the number of emails, texts and requests for meetings I receive is something I wasn’t expecting. Imagine the number of political phone calls the nation receives during election year. It’s almost like that. But unlike those scam calls, I actually care about these messages and try to not ignore them. I know these people need reassurance or some question answered. I try to keep up with them whenever they call, but sometimes I forget who they are or what they’re doing. I know, I’m very organized.
But in high school I remember asking teachers multiple questions. Even questions like: “So, this is what you said, right?” I remember emailing the teachers before the assignment was due to ask more questions that I already knew the answer to. Sometimes, I’d even ask questions while turning the assignment in. I was a nightmare. Now, the guilt is keeping me up at night.
Even last year, I considered teaching. Sure, it’s not what I’m going to school for, but I thought it could be fun to teach at a community college once I got older. Now, I know that I am not built for such a job. I do not have the strength. I am weak in the patience area.
Patience seems to be the most important characteristic of a good teacher. I do know that not many people have it, but teachers are overwhelmingly blessed in that area. They are under constant judgment of students, peers and parents. Everyone needs them. Everyone asks questions. Some even ask and then still do the opposite. Sometimes it concerns school, sometimes not (which I’m guilty of, still, having once asked a biology teacher for boy advice). However, the care they have for those they are teaching, and their profession is admirable.
How do they not get snippy all the time? I would.
For those teachers, I have a few questions: How do you not lose your mind when you have to answer the same question a thousand times? How do you stay organized? How do you not get overwhelmed?
How do you do it?
I truly don’t understand it. Sure, it could be a major personality flaw of mine that I need to work on. But, then again, maybe we aren’t made of that same superpower dust.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.