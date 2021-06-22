Oh, how better our country would be if only political parties were no more. If we could approach life issue by issue, using common sense, honing in and refining policies until they served the public interest.
Political parties are not even mentioned in the Constitution. They sprung up immediately upon the creation of our nation, and appear to be unavoidable. But play along with me for a moment, as we consider the current infrastructure bill if it were to be addressed without prejudice of party.
We would seriously debate the bill’s fundamentals, and find that the only real problem is who shall pay the cost. Thinking about our nation’s roadways, should they be publicly owned by all of us, or shall we sell bonds to pay for them? If we sell bonds, we are essentially privatizing our roadways: those who can afford to buy the bonds are paid interest on their loans. We pay tolls or whatever is needed to see that the bonds are paid. That has worked well on the West Virginia Turnpike.
Or, we have the choice of increasing taxes on corporations. The wealthy in this country keep getting much richer, while the real income of working folks keeps falling.
Or we can impose user fees. Make electric cars pay. Raise the gas tax. Really? Surely we can figure out an odometer tax to equalize taxes paid by electric and fossil vehicles, but will that ever raise enough money to keep our roads and bridges safe?
Clearly, corporations and the rich should pay more. What is going on in this country is a game of Monopoly where the game never ends, the money is never redistributed, the wealthy winners never have to sacrifice even the cost of a hotel on Baltic Avenue.
We can all win here. The wealthy, by paying a fair share, help assure that the game goes on.
Let’s please go beyond party and negotiate policy and have a stronger, more durable America.
Jon Averill
Sandstone