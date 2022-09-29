If you have not yet made it all the way through last Saturday’s Yearbook stories, and there were a bunch, we’d point you in the direction of one in particular. Written by freelancer Matthew Young, the business profile is about the new owners of an iconic Lewisburg restaurant, The Stardust Cafe.
Changing ownerships is no easy thing for a business, a city or a clientele, especially when the place has been a staple of a vibrant food landscape ever since it opened its doors 18 years ago – on Valentine’s Day, no less. So of course it carries the slogan, “Where friendships and romance begin, and appetites are satisfied.”
And, as a matter of course, its future will be judged in part by its past.
So, yes, the next act could be a tall and daunting order.
But what gives us faith is that the new owners, Savannah Webb and Dan Perry, share an enthusiasm for building an interesting and inviting menu yet remain intent on protecting the legacy of The Stardust, keeping those dishes that helped make it what it had become, plates like “Forever Chicken” and “Trust Me Salad.”
But just as encouraging is what is new.
“We’re trying to broaden the menu a little bit so we have options for everybody,” Perry told Young before adding that the forthcoming “fall menu” would feature “duck and some other vegetable options – and just some cool new techniques.”
Part of the plan, part of the vibe is, in Perry’s words, “to showcase local farms and local growers, and then show the community what can be done to a high standard with those products.”
So, take heart, local foodies. Last January, when Sparrow Huffman, the former owner of the restaurant, wrote on social media, “The time has come to pass the torch,” seems as though it has been passed into solid, trustworthy hands.
And the underlying message that all of us can take from the story of the new Stardust is that it is good to have a strong foundation, to know who you are and to be at one with your guiding principles, to have a vision about where you are headed and know what it is you want to create. And always push forward, experiement, try something new, make progress, evolve. That is true for individuals as well as businesses, small and large. In fact, we’d suggest it is true for whole cities and states as well.
Perry said that the goal for the next six months is to “broaden Stardust’s horizons” by marketing the restaurant to those outside of the Greenbrier Valley. “We’re a tiny cafe,” Perry concluded. “But we have big flavor, big personalities, and we’re trying to do big things.”
How refreshing.
