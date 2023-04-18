The Mountain Party, as I understand its founding, was created just before the turn of the millennium here in West Virginia largely in response to the conservative tilt of the state’s Democratic Party.
Its politics were and remain progressive – “with a backbone,” its website says – with a keen focus on grassroots democracy, social justice, equal opportunity and the environment.
Denise Giardina, a native of Bluefield who grew up in the small coal mining camp of Black Wolf in the outback of McDowell County, became the first person to carry the banner of the Mountain Party in a statewide election, running for governor and receiving 1.61 percent of the vote.
Despite being a member of a coal-mining family with a grandfather and uncles who worked underground and her father who kept the books for Page Coal and Coke, she grew up with a 1960s social consciousness. Giardina, it has been written, often found herself in political conflict with the people and culture around her. Such is the life of a progressive in the coalfields. Nonetheless, she persisted, as they say, and stayed strong and true to her bearings, no apologies necessary.
She was critical of the coal industry, especially mountaintop removal. She did not mince her words. An educator and prolific writer, she once wrote, “They have the nerve to say to us they should be allowed to destroy our mountains because they create jobs. The mafia creates jobs. The Colombian drug cartel creates jobs, pimps create jobs, and they’re the same kind of jobs that destroy communities and even exploit the people that they employ. King Coal is dead. Long live the people of West Virginia.”
And there was this: “Just as Woody Guthrie, during the Great Depression, pondered over the difference between a bank robber and a bank, I puzzle over the modern-day difference between a terrorist and someone who supports mountaintop removal. One destroys with a bomb, the other with a fountain pen, dynamite, and a dragline. God help us.”
Despite losing her run for the governor’s office, she never lost her balance. An ordained Episcopal Church deacon and a community activist, she remained true to her core values, forsaking them for no one, no position and no short-term gain.
It would have been the height of hypocrisy.
Del. David Elliott Pritt, you may have heard by now, flipped political parties on Tuesday, moving like so many before him from the Democratic side of the aisle to sit with the Republicans.
But this wasn’t the political chameleon’s first change of color. Before he was a Democrat, he had been associated with the Socialist Party and was a onetime member of the West Virginia Mountain Party serving on its state executive committee. We assume he was at one time inspired by Giardina’s writings.
In 2018, he ran for the Statehouse out of Fayette County on the Mountain Party ballot – and finished dead last with 2,384 votes.
And then in 2022, as a newly registered Democrat, he ran unopposed in the primary for District 50, a new single-district race, and drew an inside flush, facing in the general a severely damaged Austin Haynes, who had been accused by about a dozen women of sexual harassment. Pritt narrowly won in a predominantly Republican district, 1,892 to 1,759.
And now, Pritt probably hopes his constituents forget when the next election rolls around in 2024 that he is turning his back on fellow Democrats just five months after winning with a D behind his name, probably hopes they never know he espoused far left political ideology, probably hopes no one knows that he once wrote that he is “not beholden to Corporations or Extraction Industry interests,” probably hopes no one stumbles onto his call for “the end of private ownership of the Natural Resources that belong to ALL West Virginians.”
The Republicans? Well, they seem to be giddy at the prospect of adding to their embarrassment of riches, padding their supermajority lead in the House by yet one more back bencher. A whole bunch of them gathered in a staged event at the Fayette County Courthouse to witness Pritt’s change in political registration – just as they had done when Del. Mick Bates swapped parties back in 2021, putting that R behind his name so that he could run and win a Republican primary against a sitting incumbent.
Well, that did not work out so well. Bates got beat because the people knew better. Bates was and remained a liberal Democrat. People were familiar with his legislative record.
Del. Pritt, R, Fayette?
Do you think those Raleigh County Republican legislators will stand by their man if a true conservative gets into the primary in 2024?
And do you think Republican voters in Fayette County give a hoot about what Raleigh Republicans want?
Giardina once wrote, “It’s important to know that people fought back. When I found out that people fought back, I thought maybe I should, too.”
She never won a single race for public office, but Giardina remained true to her core values and kept her integrity intact. She never changed her colors.
But that is a lesson lost on the likes of Pritt, a coward in the face of what will be a difficult reelection, motivated not by principle but by position.
