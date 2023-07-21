Five men on an ego trip aboard their submersible, “The Titan,” trip to the bottom of the ocean to view the Titanic. It failed miserably and all five are dead.
From the depths of the ocean to the heights of the heavens, dangers lie in wait.
There’s nothing at the bottom of the sea. There’s nothing in outer space and if man doesn’t behave himself, there will not be any human race.
What’s happened to the human race?
It’s been great being part of a generation that has evolved from kitty cars to the Model T Ford to self-driven, electric cars.
But with no medical background, just expressing an opinion, what is causing the uptick in mental illness in children and adults or are there too many meds on the shelf with too many side effects to calm our thoughts?
Man is turning a gift, “earth” from the heavens, into an outhouse.
Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine with no rhyme or reason is a shame. What a shame!
Steve Kopa
Weirton
