There is nothing quite like the rush of a roller coaster or the nervousness of a first date. However, landing a new job is giving them some competition.
Landing a new job is exciting, scary and liberating. Someone liked you well enough to plan an interview or two. Someone liked you well enough to hire you. The days before starting are exhilarating, planning what to wear and telling everyone you know. However, once the first day on the job arrives, gears begin to shift.
No matter how much you desired the job, the first day will always be a little awkward. No matter how many jobs one has worked before, everywhere is different and no first day ever looks like another. In the end, no one can be prepared for what the first day has in store.
You will either walk into the building overdressed or underdressed. For first days, there is no middle ground. It’s the first day meeting all the bosses and peers. To break the ice, dad jokes are usually the way to go. However, no one knows their personality yet. So, it’s a tricky situation.
Then, a tour of the office proceeds, along with an introduction of what you will be responsible for. Usually, the tour guide pauses for a brief second and pops around a corner.
Then what?
Would following them seem immature? Would staying in place seem rude? It’s the first day on the job and neither of those answers seem as if they leave a good, positive first impression. However, there are only a few seconds to decide what to do until it seems awkward. It’s a quick read of the room and a sneaky peak around the corner to see if it’s something that calls for either one of the choices.
It’s the first day on the job. The day when you know everything but nothing. If they ask for something to be done, that’s easy to accomplish. However, waiting and asking where the things are to complete the task is a different story. It’s wanting to leave a good first impression, but still having to ask where they store extra pens and paper.
It’s the day when everyone knows your name, but you still must learn ten new names and faces. It’s the day when you want to seem perfect, but still have so many questions to ask. And then some more.
Sure, you work there but you are still pretty clueless.
It’s the day of beginning something that used to only happen in daydreams. Suddenly, it’s real life and it’s still strange to be there in person. Still, trying to not mess up.
The first day of a job is among the most exciting days. It’s a mixture of thrill and awkwardness, meeting new people and planning for new experiences. Despite how many times it happens, the feeling never fades.
Eventually, everything will be like clockwork, and you’ll forget what it was like on that first day. So, why not live in the moment and embrace those exciting, but awkward, moments?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.