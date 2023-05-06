Local nonprofits have some work to do, as they continue to deal with the loss of volunteers to support their work. The United Way of Central Ohio told WBNS it saw a 60 percent decline in the number of volunteer hours logged, from 2019 to 2022.
The reason is obvious, as retirees often become volunteers, and those of retirement age were more vulnerable while we faced the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Corporate volunteers fell victim to the pandemic as well, when remote work made it less likely employees would volunteer as a group.
“We’re seeing some return to volunteerism that’s really encouraging but certainly could always use more,” Mary Birchard of the United Way of Central Ohio told WBNS.
Food pantries need help stocking shelves and distributing food. Animal shelters need help taking care of their wards. Nonprofits of all kinds need volunteer support almost as much as they need resource donation.
If you’ve been out of the game, consider jumping back in. And if you’ve never volunteered, look around. Find the group that appeals to your sense of purpose.
You’ll make a world of difference.
