Ithought that people were uptight when they heard a tiny cough or sneeze during flu season. But nowadays, with this new virus going around, we all seem to bathe in hand sanitizer when someone looks at us wrong.
Coronavirus – you can’t go a day without hearing about it.
“Maybe if it spreads here,” one of my friends said, looking dead into my eyes, “you’ll be able to be excused from all your classes and get to graduate without them.”
After that, I thought that people might be taking a lighter approach to it.
Then, they walked off, mumbling under their breath about having to shave off their beard for the face mask to even work against the virus.
I was wrong. We’re all going crazy, running 100 mph in panic mode.
But it isn’t our fault. This fear is being put into us by media giants, politicians who want to sound like heroes and the people who are already on guard at all times – like myself.
Where is it? When is it going to hit? What will happen? I never expected innocent coffee dates with my friends to turn into something as deep as that. I never expected to walk into Kroger for pretzels and hear people walking down the aisle, mumbling about the new, famous outbreak.
It is true that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that there aren’t any known treatments or preventions for it, other than making sure all hands are washed, not sneezing on people – or maybe. Maybe, it’s easier to just not be around people at all. You know, just the typical protocols.
Still, as someone who struggled in every science class or lacks any kind of medical background, I think it’ll all be fine. As long as everyone keeps their heads planted onto their shoulders and doesn’t run around like a wild chicken, there might not be much to worry about.
We just worry because it’s something we’ve never seen before. It’s the great unknown. No one knows how to fix it. We just know it could possibly, maybe, head our way. And, on top of that, getting sick is a bore in any case – coronavirus or not.
So, getting to live in a time when a new outbreak is coming through is a little different than what I thought.
I just wish we could all take a step back without trying to find where the virus is at now. Before you know it, we’re all going to be using hand sanitizer as our new body wash.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.