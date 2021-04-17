Full disclosure: I’m biased when it comes to the New River Humane Society. As the husband of Kathy Gerencer, who is the New River Humane Society Board President, I get a ringside seat to all the selfless, free work the 40-plus shelter volunteers do for this county and its animals every day. With that out of the way, Fayette County Commissioners John Breneman, Tom Louisos, and Allison Taylor are dangerously close to destroying this vital service.
Funding cut by 65 percent
The commissioners have so far slashed the shelter’s payroll by 65 percent for fiscal year 2021-22, to just $70,000. Yet they’ve shared no realistic ideas to fix the problem. The shelter’s payroll budget was already cut to $161,000 in 2020-21. That money pays the salaries of eight employees, at an average of $20,000 per employee for the year.
The shelter has already had to cut staff because of previous cuts, and is unable to keep a director on staff. Volunteers like Gerencer and board member Kiley Price have taken up the slack. Between Gerencer, Price, and roughly 40 others, volunteers already work an estimated 80 to 95 hours for free each month for the shelter. But they’re maxed out. If the new, proposed cuts hold, they won’t be able to fill the labor gap.
Revenues up 16 percent
Surprisingly, 2020 was a good year for Fayette County financially. General fund tax revenues are up 16 percent, from $10 million to $11.7 million. The County Commission’s budget for 2020 was $1.8 million. For 2021, it’s $2.9 million. That’s a $1.1 million budget increase. With that 60 percent jump, it’s perplexing that a necessary service like the animal shelter would see its payroll slashed again.
One obvious source of shelter funds is the $8 million in Covid relief that’s coming to the county this year. It’s earmarked for specific uses, but even if it can’t be used to fund the shelter’s payroll, $8 million, in a year when county revenue is already up, can fill a lot of budget holes. That leaves plenty of room to supply the shelter’s shoestring payroll.
DRC won’t help
Louisos and Taylor have suggested stripping the shelter to a skeleton staff of two, and adding free labor from the county Day Report Center. But they tried that in 2016 with disastrous results. The day report workers (convicted criminals ordered to perform community service instead of serving jail time) showed up late, stole supplies, ran off into the woods to meet people with drugs, and performed a basement-level quality of work. The inconsistency and high turnover also meant shelter employees spent more time training DRC workers than they gained.
Taylor and Louisos argue that better supervision will fix the issues, and that day reports can at least clean cages. But even with all cleaning done by day reports, two shelter employees alone can’t cover the remaining skilled work of vaccinating, pet care, public interaction, and other duties done by eight already overworked employees who care for 2,000 animals a year.
The excellent level of care provided by the eight staff members is what attracts the shelter’s large number of volunteers and animal rescues. Despite claims by the commissioners that Nicholas County’s shelter has used day reports to great effect, those claims are not supported by most Nicholas County shelter employees.
Takeover would be a disaster
Outside of payroll, the county isn’t asked to fund the massive costs for pet food, kitty litter, vet bills, medicine, cleaning supplies, gasoline for the shelter’s transport van, liability insurance and a huge number of other costs fronted by the fundraising efforts of the local humane society and those who dig deep to help it.
The county is getting phenomenal value from the humane society. Without this organization in place, the commission would have to foot the bill for the 2,000 animals that pass through the shelter annually.
The bottom line is that Fayettte County has the means to fund the shelter’s full payroll for its eight employees. It’s time for Louisos, Breneman and Taylor to fund this valuable organization. We don’t just need to save the 2,000 animals a year that were mostly killed here until 2015 for lack of space. We need to save the jobs and keep this county an attractive place for businesses and new residents.
Please tell your county commissioners how you feel:
John Breneman
Phone: 304-922-9991
Email: jon.brenemen@gmail.com
Tom Louisos
Phone: 304-469-6260
Email: tomlouisos1@gmail.com
Allison Taylor
Email: fayettecommissionertaylor@gmail.com