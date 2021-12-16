My eyes were stilled glued to the news for that week, searching for any update and the newest finding. It was time for the Josh Duggar trial that so many people had been waiting for. And there they were, presenting their cases – for the prosecution and in the defense – standing there in front of judge and jury, discussing matters that were so disgusting and upsetting.
Josh, if you don’t know, was accused in 2015 of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter. Now, he was facing a jury that was returning a verdict on two charges that he was in receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
If found guilty, he was facing up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 – on each count.
After days of waiting, I received a text message on my phone. Guilty. Social media networks swarmed over the news.
The Duggar family – again, if you didn’t know and how couldn’t you? – had their own show called “19 Kids and Counting” that was released in 2008. It was a TLC staple. It showcased their lifestyle with 19 children and their strict beliefs. It was canceled in 2015 due to those molestation allegations.
My television acted like a light on dark evenings as I watched a commentator detail what happened in court for that day and the plans for what happened next. It’s an old TV. It used to sit in my parents' living room. At one point, it was being used to watch the Duggar family and the wedding of their son Josh. For lovers of reality TV, “19 Kids and Counting” was a perfect and easy show to watch. It showcased the “normal” of one unique family.
Now, the television is being used to catch up on his court findings.
Because he and his family grew up on television, this entire case has caught the attention of the world. At first, they caught attention for their big family. Now, it’s something else. There were past traumas from siblings that were brought up. They said that these past traumas could be used in court. So, everyone on the news and internet began talking about it again.
Then, after he was found guilty, it seemed like everyone expected a statement from his siblings. It’s weird that people beg for an apology or explanation from an innocent person.
As I have been growing up and getting older, a lot of these reality shows seem wrong. Sure, it was entertaining to watch. Yet, when it directly profits off children (and their birth, in some cases), it sparks discussion. These children grew up on screen, their name and image associated with the brand. Of course, it sounds nice in theory to grow up on TV and have your family be financially stable. Yet, no kid can consent to that. No kid understands what it could mean for their future. Were some of the children simply born to benefit the show and increase the viewership?
And in this case, when something goes horribly wrong within the family, everyone who grew up on the show is now associated with something vile and disgusting. So, they’re writing up a public statement to make to the world about how they don’t agree with the actions of Josh. They’re trying to defend their integrity and morals simply because everyone knows who they are. Everyone has seen them grow up on TV. Now, they’re left to fight battles they never even created.
It's a slippery slope, but no one else deserves to carry his faults. Yet, since the family is high profile, it’s nearly inevitable – even though they never chose this life.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.